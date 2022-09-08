ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears season preview with Jarrett Payton

By Brian Althimer
On episode 40, Kevin Powell is joined by WGN-TV’s Jarrett Payton to preview the Bears’ season. Kevin and Jarrett also discuss the new turf at Soldier Field, Ted Phillips’ retirement at the end of the season, and the latest on the Arlington Park project.

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

