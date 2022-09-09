ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

This Man's Lease Renewal Offer Went Viral Because It Was So Ridiculously Expensive, And It Shows The Reality Of The Rental Market Right Now

By Jen Adams
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4lfm_0hndza8j00

Apartment rental prices are straight out of hell right now — in Jersey City, one man saw his rent go up over $1,200, which he shared in a TikTok that now has over 378,000 views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3ylz_0hndza8j00
@olliemcateer / Via tiktok.com

"So, would you like to see the offer that I got for my lease renewal?" Oliver McAteer, whose TikTok handle is @olliemcateer , said in the clip . "[I currently pay] $3,400 for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom fairly small apartment in Jersey City. It's a great place, nothing to brag about, but it does the job. I definitely shouldn't be paying [that amount] for it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3totEL_0hndza8j00
@olliemcateer / Via tiktok.com

"So here's what we got for 12, 13, 14, and 15 months," he continued as he pointed out the $1,200+ increase for the different lease duration options. "This last one here —15 months — is a more than 37% increase in rent."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGYEO_0hndza8j00
@olliemcateer / Via tiktok.com

"But wait, there's more! Because they're super flexible and understanding, they've also offered me a month-to-month rate. Do you want to see how much that is?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402bGV_0hndza8j00
@olliemcateer / Via tiktok.com

"Just a cheeky $5,761 per month for the flexibility and the privilege of having a month-by-month contract. This is a nearly 70% increase on rent."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqJbJ_0hndza8j00
@olliemcateer / Via tiktok.com

"This isn't even the craziest rent renewal offer that I've heard of from our building from neighbors. It's getting crazy, guys."

According to the New York Times , Jersey City is the most expensive US city to rent in, with the average asking price in the area being $5,500, more than double the national median rent price of $2,002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gz2xh_0hndza8j00
Tony Shi Photography / Getty Images

And it looks like Jersey City prices aren't the only ones that skyrocketed. In the comments of his TikTok, many people shared that they were in similar situations in different parts of the country. One person in Boston explained what happened to them:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XViz7_0hndza8j00
@olliemcateer / Via tiktok.com

One person not too far from Jersey City also shared their experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234tff_0hndza8j00
@olliemcateer / Via tiktok.com

There were even some stories about the rent prices over in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcoum_0hndza8j00
@olliemcateer / Via tiktok.com

And someone else even said their rent went up so much that they had to get lawyers involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nyWSL_0hndza8j00
@olliemcateer / Via tiktok.com

Whew, it's bad out here. Luckily, Oliver later updated everyone with some semi-positive news about what ended up happening with his lease renewal, so not all hope is lost.

"I managed to negotiate my rent down to $3,950, which is still big in the grand scheme of things — a $550 increase — but compared to where they wanted us, it feels like a win," he says in another TikTok .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0At7ny_0hndza8j00
@olliemcateer / Via tiktok.com

You can keep up with Oliver on his TikTok .

Has your rent increased? Tell me about it in the comments!

Comments / 85

Louise Roman
4d ago

Absolutely outrageous what the rents are today it’s not fair that landlords charge these kind of rents. New Jersey needs a cap on what landlords can charge

Reply(18)
9
Sal G
4d ago

I have rented my current home for 13 years, but last August the homeowner decided to put the house on the market. The new owners said they would work with me to let me & my two children to continue to live here so we signed a one year lease in Jan of this year, but then only 6 months into the lease 1 received a 90 day 'no cause' eviction notice because they want to do some renovations which will render the home uninhabitable. No mention of letting us come back so I can only imagine what they are going to jack the rent up to...it's all about the $$$!

Reply(10)
7
Magdalena Hochwasser
3d ago

I pay 1250 for a two bedroom in a good neighborhood in Chicago. if you have to live in the trendiest neighborhood in a big city, get ready to pay for it.

Reply(4)
5
 

Society
