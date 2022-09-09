This Man's Lease Renewal Offer Went Viral Because It Was So Ridiculously Expensive, And It Shows The Reality Of The Rental Market Right Now

Absolutely outrageous what the rents are today it’s not fair that landlords charge these kind of rents. New Jersey needs a cap on what landlords can charge
I have rented my current home for 13 years, but last August the homeowner decided to put the house on the market. The new owners said they would work with me to let me & my two children to continue to live here so we signed a one year lease in Jan of this year, but then only 6 months into the lease 1 received a 90 day 'no cause' eviction notice because they want to do some renovations which will render the home uninhabitable. No mention of letting us come back so I can only imagine what they are going to jack the rent up to...it's all about the $$$!
I pay 1250 for a two bedroom in a good neighborhood in Chicago. if you have to live in the trendiest neighborhood in a big city, get ready to pay for it.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
