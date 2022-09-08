Read full article on original website
Calling the Schoetts: GSU Recap, RB Play, OL/DB Concerns, Bye Week
North Carolina moved to 3-0 on Saturday with a 35-28 win over Georgia State. It wasn't all pretty put the UNC defense and offense made enough plays late to secure the seven point win and enter bye week as the only team in college football with three wins. The Tar Heels will host Notre Dame next Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 pm in Chapel Hill."
Top-50 2024 ATH Jonathan Paylor talks recruitment from NC State, UNC
The dynamic running back/wide receiver discusses which teams are prioritizing him during the open contact period.
Kickoff Time Set for Notre Dame at North Carolina
Notre Dame will take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Fighting Irish have Cal this upcoming weekend following the season-opening loss to Ohio State and last week's upset loss to Marshall. Up until today, the kickoff time set for the game against the Tar Heels...
Notebook: Kickoff time set for KU vs. Duke, plus multiple Jayhawks earn weekly honors
For the first time in program history, Kansas football players have won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week in consecutive weeks. On Monday, KU football defensive back Cobee Bryant was named the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Week after his game-ending pick six against West Virginia on Saturday. Bryant follows Lonnie Phelps, who earned the weekly award after his four TFL performance against Tennessee Tech.
Duke's Jaylen Stinson earns ACC DPOW honors
Junior defensive back Jaylen Stinson was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week following his strong performance in Duke’s 31-23 victory at Northwestern. A native of Opelika, Ala., Stinson logged 11 tackles, forced one fumble and broke up one pass on the afternoon. With 12 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter, Stinson jarred the ball loose from Northwestern running back Evan Hull who was less than a yard from the goal line. The ball was recovered by Duke’s Brandon Johnson in the endzone to seal the Blue Devils’ victory on the road. His 11 tackles were a new career-high for the junior defensive back.
Duke-Kansas kickoff time for 9/24 matchup announced
Duke's Week Four matchup at the University of Kansas will kickoff at 12PM Eastern Time, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced today. The two Power Five programs are undefeated after two games, with the Blue Devils dispatching Temple in Week One 30-0 and then holding off Northwestern 31-23 on the road in Week Two. Kansas took down Tennessee Tech 56-10 in the season opener before beating West Virginia 55-42 on the road in overtime this past weekend.
