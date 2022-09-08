Junior defensive back Jaylen Stinson was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week following his strong performance in Duke’s 31-23 victory at Northwestern. A native of Opelika, Ala., Stinson logged 11 tackles, forced one fumble and broke up one pass on the afternoon. With 12 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter, Stinson jarred the ball loose from Northwestern running back Evan Hull who was less than a yard from the goal line. The ball was recovered by Duke’s Brandon Johnson in the endzone to seal the Blue Devils’ victory on the road. His 11 tackles were a new career-high for the junior defensive back.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO