Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
James W. Hazelton, 72
MEREDITH — James Walter Hazelton, 72, beloved husband, brother, and friend, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, after a long period of failing health. James was born on March 18, 1950, in Laconia, son to the late Glen and Marie (Adams) Hazelton. James was next to the oldest of 10 children.
Police: Missing Maine family located, ‘no evidence of criminal behavior’ determined
Authorities had been searching for Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen since early July. The months-long search for a Maine mother, her child, and the child’s father was concluded this week with police saying the family was located “unharmed and safe.”. Detectives made contact with Jill Sidebotham,...
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
laconiadailysun.com
Linda Paddock, 72
FRANKLIN — Linda McLaren Paddock, 72, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, following a period of declining health. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Mark Paddock. Linda was born on March 7, 1950, in Concord. She grew up in Loudon. Linda graduated Concord High School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
Lecture by Tom White on Anne Frank: 'If only I can by myself'
WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will welcome Tom White on Tuesday, Sept. 20. This is the final program of the Wright Museum’s 2022 Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Series. This presentation frames Anne’s Frank’s experiences as one of growth and introspection through her diary. How does Anne’s...
Silver Alert Update: 76-Year-Old Missing NH Man Located
UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. NH State Police said William F. Tiffany was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 76-year-old Weare man who may be headed to Maine. New Hampshire State Police said William F. Tiffany left his home Saturday in a red 2022 Dodge Ram 1500...
FBI launches investigation into North Shore kennel after animals found walking along highway
ROWLEY, Mass. — The FBI has launched a joint investigation into the conditions at a North Shore kennel after a group of animals were found walking along Route 1 in Newburyport last month. On August 27, the Rowley Police Department responded to a report of four goats walking along...
NHPR
N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine
A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Hampshire man shot, killed by deputy during encounter in Maine
WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire man who struggled with police during an arrest in Maine was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The...
NECN
3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH
Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
manchesterinklink.com
Kayla Montgomery arrested on warrant after missed court appearance
MANCHESTER, NH – Kayla Montgomery was arrested Friday afternoon at a city residence after a warrant was issued for her arrest after she failed to appear Thursday at a court hearing. Attorney General John M. Formella and Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said she would be held in jail until...
WMUR.com
Silver Alert issued for Weare man last seen Saturday
WEARE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they activated a silver alert for a missing Weare man. William F. Tiffany, 76, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 231 pounds. State police said he has white hair and hazel eyes. Tiffany was last seen driving from his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
Lucille H. Stankiewicz, 98
LACONIA — Lucille H. Stankiewicz, 98, of Laconia, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home with her loved ones by her side. Lucille was born on June 12, 1924, in St. Malo, Quebec, Canada, to the late Cyrille Crete and Rosanna (Durocher) Crete.
WMUR.com
Police respond to 3 Sununu Youth Services Center incidents since Friday night
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Department of Health and Human Services said police helped Sununu Youth Services Center staff with three incidents Friday night and Saturday morning. DHHS said in a statement Saturday everyone is safe. They did not report if any injuries resulted from the altercations. The department said...
Fire Damages Nearly 200 Year Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine
Fire heavily damaged an antique store Saturday morning whose family has been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m. sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
WMUR.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide in connection with deadly Peterborough crash
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A Vermont woman is charged in connection toa deadly crash in Peterborough last week. New Hampshire State Police have charged Amanda Fogg, 35, of West Townshend, Vermont, with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Troopers said her passenger Lisa Johnson, 65, of West Townshend, Vermont,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
WMTW
Poland Spring withdraws Hollis water request
HOLLIS, Maine — Poland Spring has withdrawn its application to double the amount of water it takes from a well in Hollis. A planned Sept. 14 public meeting to discuss and vote on the issue has now been canceled according to a post on the town'swebsite. In August, the...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man dies following struggle with Maine sheriff’s deputy who fired gun, officials say
NORTH WATERBORO, Maine — A Newmarket man is dead following a struggle with the York County's Sheriff's Office in North Waterboro, Maine, officials said. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to a home Wednesday evening for a reported disturbance involving Tyler Woodburn, 30. There was...
laconiadailysun.com
Thomas Tardif: Elm Street School traffic logjam a frustrating safety hazard
Laconia’s schools appears to have started without a hitch. However, not so, because all but the Elm Street School has a separate entrance and exit with a sufficient, clear holding lane for the influx of the deliveries of children. However, the Elm Street School’s driveway has one combined exit and entrance with a crossing guard to supervise walking children and protect from the entering or exiting vehicles or distracted drivers. In addition, the crossing guard also controls vehicles from entering the driveways from Elm Street due to a lack of sufficient holding lane, resulting in vehicles originating from Lakeport or Meredith Center Road or Parade Road perpetuating congestion from both directions.
Comments / 0