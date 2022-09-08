ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph woman injured in Wednesday crash

By News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
A St. Joseph woman was taken to Mosaic Life Care for injuries after colliding with another vehicle and hitting a guardrail Wednesday night on Business Route 71 three miles north of St. Joseph.

Amber E. Ouxier, 29, was taken to Mosaic with moderate injuries, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

