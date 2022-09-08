Jalen Mills says improvement of Patriots' rookie cornerbacks is like 'night and day'

It has been pretty clear throughout training camp and the preseason that rookie cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Jack Jones would be two players capable of helping the New England Patriots defense right away.

Even veteran Jalen Mills, who projects as the No. 1 corner for the Patriots, admits the jump from OTAs and the first day of training camp has been like “night and day” for the first-year defensive backs.

“Oh man, it’s been night and day with those guys,” Mills told the media on Thursday, per NESN’s Zack Cox. “From the first day of OTAs to the first day of camp to now, just learning the ins and outs of the defenses, knowing where we’re weak and where we’re strong, and just going out there and playing fast — not hesitating and being who they are.”

Jack Jones stood out particularly in the preseason finale with his closing speed on tackles. He’s an aggressive cornerback that isn’t afraid to lower his helmet and lay the boom on a ball-carrier. There have been multiple instances where he has either broken up a pass or knocked the ball free.

And the same can be said for Marcus Jones, when it comes to being a disruptor in the defensive backfield.

The third-round pick out of Houston has constantly battled it out with Myles Bryant for the starting slot cornerback position. While his time hasn’t quite arrived just yet, the future is clearly bright for Marcus Jones.

The Patriots are leaning hard on youth this season with Malcolm Butler being released from injured reserve and Terrance Mitchell moving to the practice squad.

It’s a good thing that Mills and company feel confident in Marcus Jones, Jack Jones and even Shaun Wade as the last line of defense, if the injury bug starts biting.