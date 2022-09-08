ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Provo, UT
Provo, UT
Baylor Alum, Jazz Guard Attends BYU Game To Watch Bears, Cougars

PROVO – A Baylor alum and current Utah Jazz guard showed up in Provo with one of his teammates to watch his former school play against the BYU Cougars. The No. 21 Cougars hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 10. Second-year Jazzman and...
PROVO, UT
Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in top 25 matchup with BYU, line quickly moves closer

Oregon opened as a touchdown favorite in a top 25 matchup with BYU, but the line quickly moved closer to a field goal. The No. 25 Ducks opened as 6.5-point favorites against the No. 12 Cougars (2-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FOX) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line quickly moved towards BYU and is Oregon minus-3.5 as of 11:30 a.m. PT Sunday.
EUGENE, OR
BYU Shows Baylor Hospitality With Playing Of School Song In Bell Tower

PROVO, Utah – BYU/Baylor has the potential to be a special series when the two schools are both in the Big 12 Conference. Baylor has been an original member of the Big 12 from its inception in 1996, while BYU is set to join the Power 5 league in 2023. Last year, when BYU traveled to Waco to face the Bears for the first time since 1984, Baylor rolled out the Big 12 carpet for BYU.
PROVO, UT
Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more

Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU's matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
PROVO, UT
Jesus Christ
Dawn Staley responds to BYU report about racial slurs at Duke match

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley says she stands by her decision to cancel two games with BYU, despite a report that says there's no evidence the incident that led her to scrub the events ever took place. Staley issued a statement late Friday,...
COLUMBIA, SC
#Byu Football#Byu
BYU's Black Menaces Will Protest Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Students

The Black Menaces rose to fame on TikTok after exposing racist, homophobic, and sexist views at BYU. A national walkout is planned for Oct. 11 to demand additional access, support, and enforcement of Title IX. President Joe Biden last June released proposed rule changes to Title IX that would formally...
PROVO, UT
How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A's 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years

SALT LAKE CITY — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake flavor in four years. It follows the "success" of a limited test in the Salt Lake City area last year, said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.
UTAH STATE
BYU West Campus officially opens to fine arts students

The BYU West Campus Central Building opened its doors to fine arts students last week as construction preparation began for the replacement of the Franklin S. Harris Fine Arts Center building. According to BYU's University Communications, in June 2022, the BYU Board of Trustees approved a design for a new...
PROVO, UT

