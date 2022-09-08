ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
Indiana elected officials identified in leaked Oath Keeper membership list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff was named in a leaked membership list for the Oath Keepers, reported by FOX59. The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
Weekend Brings In Showers To Our Area

After a nice end to the work week, the weekend is going to start ushering in some rain to our area. Luckily enough for us today isn't an all day rain and showers remain very scattered around the area. Moisture is moving toward our area from the South and that will provide the rain for some today. However, the front off to our West will bring in more widespread storms and heavier rain for Sunday.
KENTUCKY STATE

