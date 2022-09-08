Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
wdrb.com
Girls in Aviation Day returns to Bowman Field for Kentuckiana girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sky is the limit was the message for hundreds of young girls at Bowman Field on Saturday. During Girls in Aviation Day, children 8 to 17 got to learn about careers in aviation from the professionals and get a close look at planes. UPS pilots...
wdrb.com
Indiana elected officials identified in leaked Oath Keeper membership list
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff was named in a leaked membership list for the Oath Keepers, reported by FOX59. The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
wdrb.com
Weekend Brings In Showers To Our Area
After a nice end to the work week, the weekend is going to start ushering in some rain to our area. Luckily enough for us today isn't an all day rain and showers remain very scattered around the area. Moisture is moving toward our area from the South and that will provide the rain for some today. However, the front off to our West will bring in more widespread storms and heavier rain for Sunday.
Comments / 0