ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
Washington Examiner

There's only one customer for electric vehicles

On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
ECONOMY
Axios

The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland

The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bus#Electric Cars#Public Transit#Electric Power#Linus Business#Business Industry#Diesel Emissions#Ev
srnnews.com

Honda Motor, LG Energy to build EV battery plant in Ohio – Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co plans to set up a new lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where a...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
TheStreet

Rivian and Mercedes Want to Produce Electric Vans Together

The automotive industry faces two puzzles that at least for now seem unsolvable. One is the supply-chain disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and other restrictions forced and still are forcing vehicle manufacturers to temporarily close factories. The other is soaring raw-materials prices, prompted by Russia's February 2022 invasion...
CARS
theevreport.com

WiTricity to Demonstrate Wireless EV Charging Firsts at NAIAS

Company will display first Ford Mustang Mach-E fitted with WiTricity Halo™ wireless charging receiver. Watertown, Mass. – Building on the momentum of its recent investments from Siemens AG and others, WiTricity, the leader in wireless EV charging, is set to demonstrate a host of new wireless charging “firsts” at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit. Attendees will experience the first-ever look at a Ford Mustang Mach-E outfitted for wireless charging; world reveal of the WiTricity Halo wireless EV charger, and can be among the first to experience it with hands-on demonstrations at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab.
DETROIT, MI
Top Speed

Here’s Proof that Hydrogen Can Save ICE-Powered Cars

If there’s one automaker that is constantly in pursuit of perfecting hydrogen technology, that would be Toyota. Okay, so almost every automaker has dipped their toes into hydrogen technology, but no other automaker is as committed as Toyota to this type of fuel. Just recently, Toyota further wants to prove to the world that hydrogen can save the internal combustion engine (ICE) by driving their hydrogen-powered GR Yaris at a demonstration run during the ninth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Ypres, Belgium.
CARS
electrek.co

Electrify America rebrands 350kW and 150kW chargers – will ‘hyper-fast’ and ‘ultra-fast’ become the new naming standard?

North American EV fast-charging network Electrify America has introduced a new labeling system to more easily differentiate its charging levels for consumers. Additionally, the latest generation of Electrify America DC fast chargers will include a new “Balanced” technology in which power is evenly distributed to multiple EVs at once in order to maximize speeds and deliver at least 150 kW of “ultra-fast” charging. Could this set a new standard for all EV charging networks in North America?
NFL
MotorTrend Magazine

Rivian and Mercedes-Benz Partner Up To Tackle Euro Electric Van Market

Startup all-electric automaker Rivian and the Mercedes-Benz Vans division have announced a new joint venture to build two new large electric commercial vans for the European market, with an "efficient" manufacturing setup using shared assembly lines in an all-new EV-dedicated factory. Considering each company's new van will be built on separate platforms, with the stated goal of simplifying manufacturing for both parties, it makes the deal seem more like the two companies will be cozy roommates in their new European facility with as much shared overhead as possible.
BUSINESS
theevreport.com

BMW Introduces Multiple Charging Contracts in the Car

The innovative offer combines convenient charging with unique flexibility. The vehicle independently authenticates itself at charging stations using digitally stored registration data. Available from mid-2023. Munich – With pioneering innovations in the field of digital vehicle functions, the BMW Group is once again helping to make electric mobility more convenient...
BUYING CARS
The 74

Opinion: Electric School Buses Bring Cleaner Air and Cost Less to Maintain

Each weekday, more than half of the K-12 students in the U.S. – over 25 million pupils – ride a school bus. Until very recently, nearly all of these 500,000 buses ran on diesel fuel. Nationwide, diesel-powered school buses produce more than 5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions. They also generate air pollutants that […]
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Teijin Automotive Technologies Multi-Material Battery Enclosure Named ACCE Parts Award Winner

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Teijin Automotive Technologies (formerly Continental Structural Plastics) today announced that its innovative, multi-material battery enclosure has received the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) ACCE People’s Choice Award. The winner of this award is selected from the SPE ACCE Innovation Awards entries by all attendees at the annual automotive composites exposition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005813/en/ Teijin Automotive Technologies’ award-winning multi-material battery enclosure reduces EV weight and improves safety performance. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy