CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Washington Examiner
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland
The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
Is Biden’s goal to build charging stations for electric cars leaving low-income areas behind?
The US government is throwing billions of dollars at building a network of charging stations to help boost uptake of electric cars. But some advocates worry the charging spots will bypass the disadvantaged communities that have until now found electric vehicles well beyond their reach. In Indiana, the National Association...
srnnews.com
Honda Motor, LG Energy to build EV battery plant in Ohio – Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co plans to set up a new lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where a...
electrek.co
Even tire makers are adapting their business to the electric vehicle revolution
All corners of the auto industry are catching on as more and more buyers prefer electric vehicles. The latest news comes from leading tire maker Goodyear, as the company reveals its plans to further support the EV market. You may recognize the name Goodyear from its wide selection of tires...
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rivian and Mercedes Want to Produce Electric Vans Together
The automotive industry faces two puzzles that at least for now seem unsolvable. One is the supply-chain disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and other restrictions forced and still are forcing vehicle manufacturers to temporarily close factories. The other is soaring raw-materials prices, prompted by Russia's February 2022 invasion...
theevreport.com
WiTricity to Demonstrate Wireless EV Charging Firsts at NAIAS
Company will display first Ford Mustang Mach-E fitted with WiTricity Halo™ wireless charging receiver. Watertown, Mass. – Building on the momentum of its recent investments from Siemens AG and others, WiTricity, the leader in wireless EV charging, is set to demonstrate a host of new wireless charging “firsts” at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit. Attendees will experience the first-ever look at a Ford Mustang Mach-E outfitted for wireless charging; world reveal of the WiTricity Halo wireless EV charger, and can be among the first to experience it with hands-on demonstrations at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab.
Top Speed
Here’s Proof that Hydrogen Can Save ICE-Powered Cars
If there’s one automaker that is constantly in pursuit of perfecting hydrogen technology, that would be Toyota. Okay, so almost every automaker has dipped their toes into hydrogen technology, but no other automaker is as committed as Toyota to this type of fuel. Just recently, Toyota further wants to prove to the world that hydrogen can save the internal combustion engine (ICE) by driving their hydrogen-powered GR Yaris at a demonstration run during the ninth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Ypres, Belgium.
electrek.co
Electrify America rebrands 350kW and 150kW chargers – will ‘hyper-fast’ and ‘ultra-fast’ become the new naming standard?
North American EV fast-charging network Electrify America has introduced a new labeling system to more easily differentiate its charging levels for consumers. Additionally, the latest generation of Electrify America DC fast chargers will include a new “Balanced” technology in which power is evenly distributed to multiple EVs at once in order to maximize speeds and deliver at least 150 kW of “ultra-fast” charging. Could this set a new standard for all EV charging networks in North America?
MotorTrend Magazine
Rivian and Mercedes-Benz Partner Up To Tackle Euro Electric Van Market
Startup all-electric automaker Rivian and the Mercedes-Benz Vans division have announced a new joint venture to build two new large electric commercial vans for the European market, with an "efficient" manufacturing setup using shared assembly lines in an all-new EV-dedicated factory. Considering each company's new van will be built on separate platforms, with the stated goal of simplifying manufacturing for both parties, it makes the deal seem more like the two companies will be cozy roommates in their new European facility with as much shared overhead as possible.
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
theevreport.com
BMW Introduces Multiple Charging Contracts in the Car
The innovative offer combines convenient charging with unique flexibility. The vehicle independently authenticates itself at charging stations using digitally stored registration data. Available from mid-2023. Munich – With pioneering innovations in the field of digital vehicle functions, the BMW Group is once again helping to make electric mobility more convenient...
Opinion: Electric School Buses Bring Cleaner Air and Cost Less to Maintain
Each weekday, more than half of the K-12 students in the U.S. – over 25 million pupils – ride a school bus. Until very recently, nearly all of these 500,000 buses ran on diesel fuel. Nationwide, diesel-powered school buses produce more than 5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions. They also generate air pollutants that […]
Crude in U.S. emergency reserve falls to lowest since Oct 1984
HOUSTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Crude inventory in the U.S. emergency reserves fell by 8.4 million barrels in the week to Sept. 9 to 434.1 million barrels, according to data from the Department of Energy.
Teijin Automotive Technologies Multi-Material Battery Enclosure Named ACCE Parts Award Winner
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Teijin Automotive Technologies (formerly Continental Structural Plastics) today announced that its innovative, multi-material battery enclosure has received the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) ACCE People’s Choice Award. The winner of this award is selected from the SPE ACCE Innovation Awards entries by all attendees at the annual automotive composites exposition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005813/en/ Teijin Automotive Technologies’ award-winning multi-material battery enclosure reduces EV weight and improves safety performance. (Photo: Business Wire)
EU slammed over failure to protect marine life from ‘destructive’ fishing
The waters of the EU are in a “dismal” state, with only a third of fish populations studied in the north-east Atlantic considered to be in good condition, according to more than 200 scientists and conservationists. The analysis, issued on Monday, follows a scathing report from the European...
