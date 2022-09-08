Read full article on original website
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Losing to Marshall
A stunning loss during Marcus Freeman’s home game debut, Notre Dame fell to 0-2 with Marshall ousting the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Shortly after the matchup at Notre Dame Stadium, coach Freeman addressed the media. Below is every quote from Freeman following the loss on Saturday. ON LOSING TO...
PHOTOS: Recruits at the Notre Dame - Marshall game
There were plenty of recruits on campus in South Bend for Saturday's Notre Dame football game against Marshall. Four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen, four-star cornerback Christian Gray, two class of 2023 commits, a top running back / receiver target this cycle in Jeremiyah Love, and four-star offensive lineman Peter Jones, a 2024 commit for the Irish, were all on campus.
