Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hanover Insurance Gr THG. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 75 cents per share. On Thursday, Hanover Insurance Gr will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 75 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO