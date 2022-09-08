Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Deere (NYSE:DE): Fires on All Cylinders to Bolster Smart Equipment Portfolio
The equipment maker, Deere & Company, is investing generously in developing self-driving tractors and smart-crop sprayers. The company aims at getting substantial top-line support from software subscriptions and fees over the long haul. Illinois-based Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is making huge investments to increase the application of software and automate...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%
Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year.
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don't Time the Market: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Now
Netflix is developing solutions to problems it faces in the competitive streaming industry. Despite challenges, Pinterest is keeping its revenue afloat by squeezing more out of its users. Both companies arguably still have plenty of space to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Agree Realty is a retail REIT with about 1,600 properties across the lower 48. The company has outperformed the broad market sharply since its 1994 IPO. Growing dividends and a sustainable payout ratio point to continued popularity among investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?
I have doubts about Netflix's ability to generate shareholder value because of its high cost of doing business. Align Technology and Match Group are facing challenges I believe will prove temporary, making today's cheaper prices good entry points. Stanley Black & Decker could appeal to a different type of investor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
Visa is a tremendous growth stock poised to benefit from the growing use of alternative payment methods. Population growth and unmatched brand power bode well for Coca-Cola. Both stocks appear to be priced at sensible valuations for their quality and growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now?
DocuSign’s latest quarterly numbers beat analysts' estimates. Its fiscal third quarter and full-year guidance also met the Wall Street consensus. However, growth is still decelerating, net retention rates are sliding, and the stock isn't that cheap relative to its cloud-based peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Hanover Insurance Gr Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hanover Insurance Gr THG. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 75 cents per share. On Thursday, Hanover Insurance Gr will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 75 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Robinhood Stock Soars Following Launch Of Trader Holdings Index: What The Chart Says
Robinhood is trading in a confirmed uptrend, making a series of higher highs and higher lows. If the stock closes near the high-of-day, Robinhood will print a bullish kicker candlestick. Robinhood Markets, Inc HOOD gapped up to start Friday’s trading session and continued to run higher intraday, rising over 6%...
tipranks.com
This Insider Helped American Homes (NYSE:AMH) Stock Move up on Friday
A Buy trade conducted by one of the corporate insiders of American Homes stirred market sentiments for this real estate investment trust. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) came into the limelight after one of its Directors conducted a Buy trade worth $15.43 million on Friday. American Homes is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisitions, maintenance, and leasing of rental homes.
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off
Zscaler, Cloudflare, and Airbnb should be on your post-crash shopping list.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
3 Under-Loved Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2030
One of the best ways to build wealth in the stock market is by investing in businesses that can do well across economic cycles. You want to invest in companies with steady cash flows and competitive advantages. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Is Johnson Controls Stock a Buy?
The long-term outlook is positive, driven by building owners seeking to improve efficiency and meet net-zero emission goals. The valuation looks compelling, provided the company meets its guidance. An easing of supply chain difficulties and increasing availability of semiconductors will benefit Johnson Controls in the second half. You’re reading a...
investing.com
Solid Box Office Collection For Brahmastra Boosts PVR & Inox Shares, Up 5%
Investing.com -- Shares of the movie theatre chains PVR (NS: PVRL ) and Inox Leisure (NS: INOL ) surged over 5% each on Tuesday in response to a better-than-expected box office performance of the movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva over the weekend. The Rs 410 crore-worth Ayan Mukherjee's film surpassed...
Comments / 0