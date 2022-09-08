ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisc.edu

Welcome Week at Allen Centennial

Visit the Allen Centennial Gardens at 620 Babcock Drive every day from Monday, September 12th to Friday, September 16th from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm to enjoy a relaxing hands-on activity. All are welcome and all is free! Available while supplies last. Drop in anytime and build a flower bouquet...
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

In Memoriam: Joann Elder

We are deeply saddened to share with you that Joann Elder, a beloved long-time member of our Sociology Community, has passed away. As our first undergraduate advisor, Joann shepherded thousands of students through our program with a unique degree of competence, kindness, and care over her thirty-year tenure. She was a sharp-minded and dedicated colleague who also served on the school board of the Madison Metropolitan School District. Joann was a very early champion of rights and respect for the LGBTQ community, and an original member of PFLAG in Wisconsin. We join Emeritus Professor Joe Elder and Joann’s other family members and friends in mourning the loss of an incomparable person.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

Fall Migrating Birds

Frautschi Point parking lot on Lake Mendota Drive. On the 80 bus route. Join great birders Jill Feldkamp and Roma Lenehan as they search for fall migrants, including confusing fall warblers, flycatchers, and sparrows while hiking through woods, prairies, and gardens. Meet at the Frautschi Point parking lot, 2662 Lake Mendota Drive. Leaders: Jill Feldkamp and Roma Lenehan.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
wisc.edu

Flu shot clinic

Flu shots are no cost for all students. If students have an insurance card, they are encouraged to bring it to their appointment. Students who do not show proof of insurance can still receive a no-cost flu shot. Flu shots will be administered by VaxPro, a UW-Madison approved vendor.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy