The New Jersey Devils are heading into the 2022-23 season with a new sense of hope. With the mix of young talent coming in, the addition of new players via free agency and trades, and most of the roster returning, they are set up to compete. Last season was a disappointing one, plagued by injuries and bad play. But this season feels different. If healthy, they can put up a lot of points, and their stars will play significant minutes. Here’s a look at which Devils will be successful and what those numbers will look like.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO