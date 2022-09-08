Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Failed to Execute These 2 Trades This Offseason
The Edmonton Oilers would have required more than just two much-needed trades if it weren’t for the retirement of Duncan Keith and Mike Smith landing on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Ken Holland already dealt Zack Kassian at the 2022 NHL Draft along with draft picks to move him and clear space. There is little time left before training camp opens and it may be too late in the offseason to cap off the final moves that would do the Oilers well.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Stand to Benefit Most From Coaching Change
On July 1, 2022, the Winnipeg Jets introduced Rick Bowness as the new head coach of the franchise. He takes over for Paul Maurice and Dave Lowry, who have both found new jobs across the NHL. Not only was the head coach replaced, but every person on the coaching staff is new outside of goaltending coach Wade Flaherty.
The Hockey Writers
3 Playoff Teams Who Will Miss the 2022-23 Postseason
We now continue our series previewing the start of the 2022-23 NHL season. Last time out we looked at three non-playoff teams that are primed to make the postseason. It’s time to flip the switch and look at three playoffs teams that will miss the postseason. We predicted that...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Who’s Better, Liljegren, Sandin or Holl?
In this post, we’ll follow up on yesterday’s player reviews of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ young Swedish defensemen Timothy Liljegren and Rasmus Sandin. Our review noted that, while both young defensemen seemed always to be talked about together, they are far from mirror images of each other. In this post, we’ll take a look at which of the two players we believe is the better player.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
5 Bold Predictions for the Islanders 2022-23 Season
The 2022-23 NHL season is around the corner and despite a quiet offseason, the New York Islanders enter the year with high expectations. The veteran-heavy roster built on good defense and great goaltending is looking to rebound from last season where they missed the playoffs but will have to do so in arguably the toughest division in the league. While the division has improved, the Islanders are still a playoff team and look to be competitive throughout the season and prove that last year was an outlier.
The Hockey Writers
3 Pacific Division Goalies Expected to be Traded This Season
Welcome to a new series at The Hockey Writers, where we’ll be showcasing some trade candidates from around the league. We will cover each of the four divisions along with a breakdown of forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders. Trades are one of the most entertaining aspects of the NHL and after a wild and wacky summer, let’s hope the 2022-23 season brings us much of the same.
The Hockey Writers
4 Cool Things About Patrick Kane
In some ways, it doesn’t seem all that long ago that the Chicago Blackhawks selected Patrick Kane with the first overall pick back in 2007, though a lot has happened since. The now 33-year-old has been instrumental in helping the organization win three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He has won plenty of individual hardware as well, including but not limited to a Conn Smythe, Hart and Art Ross Trophy.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers 3 Biggest On-Going Worries Going Into 2022-23 Season
The Edmonton Oilers have a good team. In fact, they have a playoff team that is poised to make a run and anything less than a 2nd-round appearance in the postseason would be considered disappointing. That doesn’t mean the team is void of issues. With only a few weeks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks 4 Untouchable Prospects for 2022-23
Long gone are the days when the Chicago Blackhawks instilled fear into their opponents on a nightly basis. The once dominant team, despite trying to take one more shot at success last season, is in the early stages of a full-fledged rebuild. While there will be a few difficult seasons...
The Hockey Writers
3 Blue Jackets Primed for a Breakout in 2022-23
The new season is fast approaching and that means its time for some preview content here at The Hockey Writers. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, there is a lot to be excited about. In preparation for this season, they have signed a shiny new free agent, traded away a long-time forward, and brought in some new top prospects to the void in the full-time roster. In this article we’ll have a look at three of the pieces who are primed to pounce on a new opportunity and have a breakout season in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Aston-Reese Can Crack Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Roster
After a month or so without any news aside from blank updates on Rasmus Sandin’s contract negotiations, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of forward Zach Aston-Reese to a professional tryout (PTO). The signing comes after Sportsnet senior columnist Mark Spector tweeted that the former Pittsburgh Penguin had interest in the Maple Leafs as a destination as well as the Edmonton Oilers.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Ottawa Senators
In a continuing series that examines the Tampa Bay Lightning’s opponents this season, we’ll take a closer look at the revamped Ottawa Senators. Last season, the Bolts lost only once to them, but it was an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at the Canadian Tire Centre on Dec. 11. They posted only 73 points last season, marginally ahead of the Montreal Canadiens. I believe the 2022-23 season will be different and so do many other NHL experts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Success in 2022-23 Will Again Come Down to Goaltending
The New Jersey Devils and poor goaltending: a tale as old as time, at least it’s felt that way over the last few seasons. In 2021-22, the team finished with a save percentage (SV%) of .881, the second-worst mark in the league; only the Seattle Kraken had a worse team SV%.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aston-Reese, Sandin, Gio & Goat
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share insights about Zach Aston-Reese’s arrival and what that might mean to the team. Second, I’ll wonder if Rasmus Sandin is missing a career opportunity by not taking advantage of the time to partner with Mark Giordano.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Expected Production for 2022-23 – Forwards
With Tim Stützle’s eight-year extension in the books, the Ottawa Senators’ core is locked up long-term and ready to start winning games. While there are still questions surrounding the team’s defence and whether general manager Pierre Dorion will be able to acquire another top-four blueliner before the beginning of the season, there’s no debate that the Senators’ forward corps is one of the best young groups in the NHL. But how much did they improve this year?
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ 2022-23 Points Leaderboard Predictions
The New Jersey Devils are heading into the 2022-23 season with a new sense of hope. With the mix of young talent coming in, the addition of new players via free agency and trades, and most of the roster returning, they are set up to compete. Last season was a disappointing one, plagued by injuries and bad play. But this season feels different. If healthy, they can put up a lot of points, and their stars will play significant minutes. Here’s a look at which Devils will be successful and what those numbers will look like.
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers Prospects Who Could Be Trade Pieces in 2022-23
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland has managed to hold onto many of the prospects that were drafted by him or former GM Peter Chiarelli, which helped build the strong group we see today. There are many talented young players on their way, but there won’t be room for everyone.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Kyrou Extension Talks Bringing Clarity to Team’s Future
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Blues wish to keep Jordan Kyrou wearing the blue note for the foreseeable future. He was a point-per-game player in 2021-22 (75 points in 74 games), put on a show in both the Winter Classic and during the NHL All-Star Game festivities, and is one of the young, up-and-coming talents in the league. Still only 24 years old, Kyrou made a name for himself last season, and did so at the perfect time.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals Preseason Mailbag: Ovechkin, Kuemper & More
Welcome to the Washington Capitals Mailbag here at The Hockey Writers. This column will allow our writers to field questions about the franchise as the season unfolds. If you would like to be featured in the next edition of the series, drop your queries in the comments section under this article.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks News & Rumors: Thornton, Karlsson, Harrington & More
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, there is speculation that Joe Thornton will be returning to the organization, though what role he will have remains unclear. In other news, Erik Karlsson let it be known that despite the team’s struggles in recent seasons he has no intention of requesting a trade. Meanwhile, free agent Scott Harrington recently accepted a professional tryout offer (PTO) for training camp later this month. Last but not least, the Sharks are set to unveil their new jerseys this Wednesday.
Comments / 1