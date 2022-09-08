ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

nbcboston.com

Banned Waste Filling Mass. Landfills, Incinerators, Says Environmental Report

A coalition of environmental organizations under the name Zero Waste Massachusetts released a report Thursday morning that examines the effectiveness of waste bans, and calls on officials in Massachusetts to demand stricter enforcement of existing rules. The state Department of Environmental Protection implemented waste ban rules in 1990, prohibiting materials...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
huntnewsnu.com

Column: Northeastern needs to fix the current housing crisis

It took six months, until mid-August, for my roommate and I to receive our housing information. This summer was filled with stressful planning and setbacks, as we vied for a dwindling number of dorms. By the time our selection time had arrived, none of our desired options were available. I could not even consider outside housing on short notice because Boston’s apartments are both limited and very expensive in the current seller’s market. With a new school year quickly approaching, one would presume that the simple question of “Where are you living next year?” would have been already answered by the end of the spring semester. Unfortunately, despite Northeastern providing upperclassmen students with a selection number on Feb. 4, my housing situation remained uncertain until a few weeks before the first day of classes.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Wu dialed back search for fire commissioner

WHEN BOSTON Mayor Michelle Wu went looking for a new police commissioner, the search was extensive. She assembled a five-member search committee headed by former Supreme Judicial Court justice Geraldine Hines. The panel spent three months talking to community leaders, holding listening sessions with the public, and conducting a multilingual survey of Boston residents. The city also hired one of the nation’s leading executive search firms for law enforcement agencies to help recruit potential candidates.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

All of Massachusetts Now Considered Low Risk for COVID, CDC Says

All of Massachusetts is now at low risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a major change from just a few weeks ago, when most of eastern Massachusetts was still in the medium risk category. Massachusetts health officials reported 6,623...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

MA Taxpayers: Are You Ready To Receive Some MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH?

Thanks to an obscure law that was enacted back in 1986, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker plans to return up to $3 billion which will be equally distributed to Bay state taxpayers from the Berkshires to Boston as a surplus that totals over $2 billion is ready to go into people's wallets. His office stated the following in this matter:
WBEC AM

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts

WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
WARE, MA
whdh.com

Mass. to distribute 5 million COVID-19 rapid tests

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is providing five million more free COVID-19 rapid tests to organizations statewide. Cities and food banks will primarily distribute the rapid tests, which are expected to arrive in October. So far, over 25 million rapid antigen tests have been distributed across the Commonwealth since last December.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

UNH students from Massachusetts struck by SUV in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.H. — Two Massachusetts teenagers, who are students at the University of New Hampshire, are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle in Durham, according to police. Durham police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 2:55 p.m. Saturday on the stretch of Newmarket Road between Laurel...
DURHAM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Please be advised that as a mark of respect for the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and in accordance with a Presidential proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag shall be flown at half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately and continuing through the day of interment. [Update on the specific date of interment to follow.]
BURLINGTON, MA

