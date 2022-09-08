ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III and the new line of succession to the British throne after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

By Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
All hail King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son, 73-year-old Charles, has ascended to the throne after the queen’s death Thursday, replacing her after she served 70 years as monarch. His wife, Camilla, is expected to be named queen consort.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” Charles said in a statement Thursday.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Behind him, heirs and siblings move up the rungs.

Prince William, the 40-year-old Duke of Cambridge, will now be first in line to the throne, then his children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Prince Harry is fifth in line, despite stepping back from royal duties with his wife, American actress Meghan Markle. Their children, 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet, follow him in the order of succession.

Prince Andrew, the queen’s son marred by scandal over sexual abuse allegations and his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, follows.

