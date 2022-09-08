Read full article on original website
Related
Camden park celebrated as Clean Water Act success — and a prelude to what's possible
Local, state and federal officials gathered at the confluence of the Delaware and Cooper rivers Thursday to tout Cramer Hill Waterfront Park in Camden as one of the many success stories of the 1972 Clean Water Act.
Center City boosts safety efforts as office workers, visitors return
Center City continues to bounce back from the pandemic. The numbers of visitors and office workers returning are increasing, and public safety programs are being expanded to help support the district’s recovery efforts.
Sellers Avenue Bridge in Ridley Could be Closed a Long Time
The Sellers Avenue Bridge in Ridley Park could be closed for a long while as PennDOT struggles to work out supply issues and conflicts with Amtrak in its efforts to replace the bridge, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The 1904 bridge was closed by PennDOT over safety issues back in...
