tcnj.edu
TCNJ remains top-ranked public college in region
U.S. News & World Report released its 2023 Best Colleges rankings today and The College of New Jersey again received high marks. TCNJ ranked fifth overall and remains first among public colleges in the “Best Regional Universities—North” category. TCNJ has held the top spot in its region among public colleges every year since 1991.
Registration is now open for Homecoming Alumni Brunch
Fall is traditionally a time of year when many TSC/TCNJ alumni look forward to returning to campus and reconnecting with friends. Join us on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. for Homecoming Alumni Brunch on the AIMM Building courtyard. Enjoy a delicious brunch accompanied by music, games for the family,...
