A new pondering has taken up real estate in the minds of Star Wars fans, as they wonder how Palpatine addressed Padmé’s death in the wake of his takeover. In the aftermath of Order 66 and Emperor Palpatine’s official takeover, fans of the franchise are wondering how the public may have reacted to Padmé’s demise. As a prominent politician and former queen, Padmé’s influence in the senate was widespread, and her death was likely major news to a number of her colleagues and friends, not to mention the people she aided through her work as a senator.

