Watch: New ‘Willow’ trailer teases a magical return for Warwick Davis’ sorcerer

In the first bit of non-Star Wars content the legendary studio has created for Disney Plus, Lucasfilm is about to serve up a sequel that fans of a cult favorite fantasy have been waiting more than three decades for: Willow. The follow up to the 1988 cult classic, the film is headed to streaming this fall, and a new trailer for the Warwick Davis vehicle has just come our way via Disney’s D23 Expo.
MOVIES
Latest Marvel News: D23 delivers a deluge of announcements, but fans declare it’s clobbering time for Kevin Feige

Well, there you have it, people. This Saturday saw Marvel make their much-ballyhooed presentation at the D23 Expo, delivering a host of first-look trailers, casting updates, and other announcements about what we’ve got coming across the end of Phase Four and Phase Five. You’d expect MCU lovers to be bowled over by everything that’s just come our way, but actually there’s a lot of dissent in the ranks over what we didn’t get at D23.
MOVIES
All Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ characters and cast, confirmed and rumored

All roads in the latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might seem to be leading to the Multiverse and an inevitable showdown between Earth’s mightiest heroes and the cosmic conqueror, Kang. So much so that it’s easy to forget the other extraterrestrial storylines the franchise has so diligently set up. The final answer to just where Nick Fury has been all these years and exactly what the Skrulls have been up to is…inevitable.
MOVIES
Giancarlo Esposito teases new show ‘Parish,’ says filming is underway

Giancarlo Esposito teased details about his forthcoming new show for AMC, Parish, saying the character he plays has a bit of a badass streak while also indicating the show is currently filming in New Orleans. During a Q&A fan panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, Esposito remarked...
PORTLAND, OR
Who is Jeff Kay? ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5’s dedication, explained

A year after its gripping season four finale, season five of Cobra Kai returned to Netflix on Sept. 9 with 10 all-new episodes and a host of fresh twists and turns. Fans have been excitedly binging the new episodes, but it was not the drama unfolding on screen that gave them pause at the end of episode three, but instead an “in memoriam” dedication made to Jeff Kay.
TV SERIES
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
Here are 10 shows to watch if you loved Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’

Netflix’s Partner Track is the latest series to feature a leading, bold, charismatic, and brilliant woman of color in her workplace. Arden Cho stars as the ambitious lawyer Ingrid Yun, who works in an elite New York City firm, and finds she has to work twice as hard to achieve the same accolades handed to the men.
TV SERIES
‘Star Wars’ fans wonder if Palpatine would have used Padmé’s death for political gain

A new pondering has taken up real estate in the minds of Star Wars fans, as they wonder how Palpatine addressed Padmé’s death in the wake of his takeover. In the aftermath of Order 66 and Emperor Palpatine’s official takeover, fans of the franchise are wondering how the public may have reacted to Padmé’s demise. As a prominent politician and former queen, Padmé’s influence in the senate was widespread, and her death was likely major news to a number of her colleagues and friends, not to mention the people she aided through her work as a senator.
MOVIES
Spicy DC take declares ‘The Batman’ to be ‘pretentious’

First, allow us to say that we do not recommend reading ahead if you, dear reader, value your braincells; even amongst the scope of the internet’s most nefarious corners, nary has a take posed such a vile threat to any disbelief we’ve chosen to suspend for the sake of a hopeful vision of humanity. Tread with the same caution you may have used upon going into your first Morbius viewing, regardless of how ironic it was.
MOVIES
‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 cameo leaves jaws on the floor

No television show is as self-aware as Rick and Morty, and with the sixth season promising to return to the show’s more quirky roots — less time-travel and space mumbo-jumbo — Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have done a Die Hard parody to make John McClane proud.
TV SERIES
‘Blue Beetle’ star is nervously excited about the upcoming DCEU blockbuster

Even if you’ve been working in front of a camera for the last decade, it doesn’t necessarily provide immunity from first-film jitters, especially when said film happens to be a big budget superhero blockbuster – the current lifeblood of Hollywood’s highest profit margins. Such is the...
MOVIES
How old is ‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock?

House of the Dragon has brought with it a variety of stars, both breakout and others well known in the public eye. Thus far, one of the most important to the story is Milly Alcock. The young actress portrays the show’s main character Rhaenyra Targaryen from the first episode through...
TV SHOWS
A combustible classic thriller thwarts an explosive threat to Netflix security

Over the last 30 years, the Jack Ryan franchise has been sequelized and rebooted on countless occasions, but no matter how many times we see a new actor in the role, there’s going to be a huge number of espionage enthusiasts who will always remain adamant that nobody did it better than Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger star Harrison Ford.
