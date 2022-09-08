Read full article on original website
Watch: New ‘Willow’ trailer teases a magical return for Warwick Davis’ sorcerer
In the first bit of non-Star Wars content the legendary studio has created for Disney Plus, Lucasfilm is about to serve up a sequel that fans of a cult favorite fantasy have been waiting more than three decades for: Willow. The follow up to the 1988 cult classic, the film is headed to streaming this fall, and a new trailer for the Warwick Davis vehicle has just come our way via Disney’s D23 Expo.
Latest Marvel News: D23 delivers a deluge of announcements, but fans declare it’s clobbering time for Kevin Feige
Well, there you have it, people. This Saturday saw Marvel make their much-ballyhooed presentation at the D23 Expo, delivering a host of first-look trailers, casting updates, and other announcements about what we’ve got coming across the end of Phase Four and Phase Five. You’d expect MCU lovers to be bowled over by everything that’s just come our way, but actually there’s a lot of dissent in the ranks over what we didn’t get at D23.
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ wiping the slate clean has fans worried for the OG supporting cast
Given the title of the show, it shouldn’t be all that surprising to hear the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again is going to be a clean slate that exists untethered to the three-season Netflix favorite. Charlie Cox confirmed at the weekend’s D23 Expo that...
All Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ characters and cast, confirmed and rumored
All roads in the latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might seem to be leading to the Multiverse and an inevitable showdown between Earth’s mightiest heroes and the cosmic conqueror, Kang. So much so that it’s easy to forget the other extraterrestrial storylines the franchise has so diligently set up. The final answer to just where Nick Fury has been all these years and exactly what the Skrulls have been up to is…inevitable.
Giancarlo Esposito teases new show ‘Parish,’ says filming is underway
Giancarlo Esposito teased details about his forthcoming new show for AMC, Parish, saying the character he plays has a bit of a badass streak while also indicating the show is currently filming in New Orleans. During a Q&A fan panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, Esposito remarked...
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fans remain furious that Gorr didn’t butcher enough gods
Now that Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived on Disney Plus, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have taken it upon themselves to continue sh*tting on Taika Waititi’s cosmic caper, with any sort of reappraisal looking further and further away based on the continued negativity to have greeted the franchise’s 29th chapter.
Who is Jeff Kay? ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5’s dedication, explained
A year after its gripping season four finale, season five of Cobra Kai returned to Netflix on Sept. 9 with 10 all-new episodes and a host of fresh twists and turns. Fans have been excitedly binging the new episodes, but it was not the drama unfolding on screen that gave them pause at the end of episode three, but instead an “in memoriam” dedication made to Jeff Kay.
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Marvel fans are furious with Feige after no new Wanda news surfaces at D23
Not only did Marvel fans (kind of) get their hopes dashed at D23 after hearing rumors that the Scarlet Witch herself Elizabeth Olsen was supposed to be in attendance, now they have to deal with the fact there’s no news about the famous property at all. There was a...
Misguided ‘Star Wars’ sequel take forgets Dave Filoni directed a movie, and it sucked
Nobody in their right mind can deny that Dave Filoni is one of the best things to have happened to Star Wars in recent years, with the lifelong fan, multi-talented artist and filmmaker, and savant of the lore working his way up through the ranks at Lucasfilm to currently enjoy the title of executive creative director.
Here are 10 shows to watch if you loved Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’
Netflix’s Partner Track is the latest series to feature a leading, bold, charismatic, and brilliant woman of color in her workplace. Arden Cho stars as the ambitious lawyer Ingrid Yun, who works in an elite New York City firm, and finds she has to work twice as hard to achieve the same accolades handed to the men.
‘Star Wars’ fans wonder if Palpatine would have used Padmé’s death for political gain
A new pondering has taken up real estate in the minds of Star Wars fans, as they wonder how Palpatine addressed Padmé’s death in the wake of his takeover. In the aftermath of Order 66 and Emperor Palpatine’s official takeover, fans of the franchise are wondering how the public may have reacted to Padmé’s demise. As a prominent politician and former queen, Padmé’s influence in the senate was widespread, and her death was likely major news to a number of her colleagues and friends, not to mention the people she aided through her work as a senator.
Spicy DC take declares ‘The Batman’ to be ‘pretentious’
First, allow us to say that we do not recommend reading ahead if you, dear reader, value your braincells; even amongst the scope of the internet’s most nefarious corners, nary has a take posed such a vile threat to any disbelief we’ve chosen to suspend for the sake of a hopeful vision of humanity. Tread with the same caution you may have used upon going into your first Morbius viewing, regardless of how ironic it was.
‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 cameo leaves jaws on the floor
No television show is as self-aware as Rick and Morty, and with the sixth season promising to return to the show’s more quirky roots — less time-travel and space mumbo-jumbo — Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have done a Die Hard parody to make John McClane proud.
‘Blue Beetle’ star is nervously excited about the upcoming DCEU blockbuster
Even if you’ve been working in front of a camera for the last decade, it doesn’t necessarily provide immunity from first-film jitters, especially when said film happens to be a big budget superhero blockbuster – the current lifeblood of Hollywood’s highest profit margins. Such is the...
How old is ‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock?
House of the Dragon has brought with it a variety of stars, both breakout and others well known in the public eye. Thus far, one of the most important to the story is Milly Alcock. The young actress portrays the show’s main character Rhaenyra Targaryen from the first episode through...
‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 episode 3 preview: Interdimensional ‘Street Fighter’
You’ve heard of interdimensional cable. Now, get ready for interdimensional video games in the upcoming Rick and Morty episode, where playing a game like Street Fighter requires you to actually find your opponent in an ultra-realistic city. With barely enough time to catch our breaths after that explosive second...
An awful thriller packed with top talent still has film fans scratching their heads
If you were to preemptively judge a movie based on nothing but the talent involved on either side of the camera, then you’d be well within your rights to be excited for 2017’s hard-boiled psychological thriller The Snowman. After all, the project was adapted from the bestselling book...
A combustible classic thriller thwarts an explosive threat to Netflix security
Over the last 30 years, the Jack Ryan franchise has been sequelized and rebooted on countless occasions, but no matter how many times we see a new actor in the role, there’s going to be a huge number of espionage enthusiasts who will always remain adamant that nobody did it better than Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger star Harrison Ford.
