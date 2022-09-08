Read full article on original website
WTHI
Dine with a Doc returns to Sullivan County
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks will soon have the chance to share a meal while learning about different health topics!. That's right, Dine with a Doc is right around the corner!. Senior Education Ministries is partnering with American Legion Post 197 to make it happen. It's a free program that...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana will tax student loan forgiveness. What does this mean for Bloomington residents?
President Joe Biden announced in August 2022 that the U.S. government will forgive federal loan debt of up to $10,000 for individuals making less than $125,000 a year. However, the Indiana Department of Revenue has confirmed they will be taxing student loan debt into a taxpayer’s income to pay state and local income taxes.
WTHI
Brazil Mayor's Ride gets underway for another great year!
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley mayor is getting behind an important cause this weekend. It's all part of this year's annual Mayor's Ride in Brazil, Indiana. The 11th annual event got underway at City Hall on Saturday. Mayor Brian Wyndham led a group of motorcyclists throughout the city...
WTHI
Bridgeton Milling Days brings the community together
BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - Visitors from all over the state made their way to Bridgeton, Indiana this weekend to learn about the mills that helped make America. Not only did visitors learn, but they also had a chance to see how the mill operates today as it would have 200 years ago.
State rep., sheriff among 6 Indiana officials identified on leaked Oath Keeper membership list
INDIANAPOLIS — Six Indiana elected officials, including a sheriff and a state representative, have appeared on leaked membership lists of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 38,000 names were included on the leaked Oath Keepers membership list, which […]
Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here
Election skepticism and harassment are on the rise across the country, but Indiana officials say they haven’t noted a difference locally. In a national survey of nearly 600 election officials released in March, the left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice found that 17% of local officials had personally experienced threats, with over half of yesses reporting […] The post Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
Blow On This – The Breathalyzer Was Invented in Indiana
According to DrunkDrivingPrevention.com, citing a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly 1.5 million people are arrested for driving under the influence in any given year. While some individuals driving under the influence are easier for law enforcement officers to spot than others based on visual cues such as having a hard time keeping their vehicle in its lane, anyone pulled over for suspected drinking and driving is administered a field sobriety test which includes the use of a device created right here in Indiana — the breathalyzer.
wamwamfm.com
Washington VFW Building Pending Sale
The Washington Times Herald reports that the Washington VFW has an offer on its long-time home on Main Street and that the sale is awaiting the completion of the paperwork. Mike Heshelman declined to disclose the purchaser because the sale is still pending on the building that has served as the VFW home since 1968. The VFW has had a presence in downtown Washington since the chapter was founded in 1935. With the sale of the building, the VFW will revert to being a paper chapter that will still hold meetings and conduct business.
“Large amount” of drugs busted by Washington PD
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Daviess County, Indiana this weekend. On September 10, the Washington Police Department says officers pulled over a car on W Vantrees for a traffic violation. Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Roger Brooks. According to police, Brooks tried to run […]
WTHI
State Road 358 Road Closure
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Daviess County, work will be underway beginning this Monday, September 12 on State Road 358. This is between Country Road 300 Easy and County Road 425 East just South of Elnora. Crews will be working on pipe replacement operations. Work is expected to be...
WTHI
Clay County Justice Center expansion project is making progress
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A long-awaited jail project is making progress. The Clay County Justice Center will soon break ground on its expansion project. Construction groups recently placed fences around the jail to prepare. But right now, crews are focused on renovations inside the jail. This includes changes to nursing and laundry stations.
WTHI
Clay County residents recycle more than 1300 tires to help the environment
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley community is Going Green to help the environment!. Each year, the US produces two million tons of tire particles. And waste tires can be a huge health hazard for both our local community and the overall environment. That's why the Clay County...
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Announces Lighting Project in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69. A project at the interchange will add new lighting to this area. This lighting will help to improve safety in the area. The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on materials. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2023, depending on the weather.
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
WTHI
4th Annual Cruisin' for Kids Car Show
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Get your engines ready! It's time to check out this year's Cruisin' for Kids Car Show. Visitors from all over came out to explore dozens of unique and vintage cars from all makes and models. The 4th annual event is raising money for vulnerable children...
WTHI
Replay Runway is back for another year of having fun while helping the environment
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A unique fashion show is encouraging the Terre Haute community to Go Green this weekend and all year long!. It's time for reTHink Inc.'s annual Replay Runway event. This year our very own Chief Meteorologist, Kevin Orpurt, took the runway by storm as Captain Recycle.
WTHI
Griffin Bike Park hosts "Bikeapalooza"
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Are you a biker looking to show off some cool tricks? Well, here's an opportunity for you to compete with some of the best in the state!. The Griffin Bike Park is hosting its "Bikeapalooza" all weekend long!. The activities kicked off on Friday night...
WTHI
Power restored to Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting southern parts of Terre Haute. There were 500 Duke Energy customers without power as of 11:30. That's according to to Duke Energy's outage map. The map showed affected areas being south of Interstate 70, near Haute City Center. Vigo County...
