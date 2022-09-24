Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3: release date, contestants and everything we know

When it comes to American game shows, there is perhaps nothing more legendary than Wheel of Fortune . Millions of people around the globe enjoy watching longtime host Pat Sajak and his right-hand woman Vanna White. So what’s better than the familiar version of Wheel of Fortune ? Celebrity Wheel of Fortune of course.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 is here. There’s an Emmy winner, a former NFL player and a Hollywood actress that has over 130 acting credits to her name featured in the coming episodes. So just who are we referring to?

Here’s everything we know about Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 premieres in the US on Sunday, September 25, at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC. It's air right after Celebrity Jeopardy !

Here's a brief synopsis of the premiere episode:

"Celebrity contestants Amanda Seales, Snoop Dogg and Mark Duplass."

What is Celebrity Wheel of Fortune about?

" Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with its star-studded spin on America’s Game when season three premieres on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice."

Who are the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 contestants?

Season 3 will certainly not be outdone by its predecessors, as there are a number of big names competing to win money for their respective charities. Contestants include recent Emmy-winning rapper Snoop Dogg, Grey’s Anatomy vet Kevin McKidd and black-ish star Jenifer Lewis.

As the celebs take their turn spinning one of the world’s most iconic wheels, viewers will have to see which of them will actually prove to be victorious. Take a list of all the celebrities we know that are set to appear thus far.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 host

Vanna White and Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Image credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

Returning to his primetime hosting duties is Pat Sajak. As reported in People , Sajak celebrated 40 years with the standard version of Wheel of Fortune in December 2021, so for anyone else to host the celebrity edition would feel rather uncanny.

Also by his side, is his figurative partner in crime Vanna White. Again, a staple of the regular show for decades, it would be hard for viewers to imagine anyone else taking her place.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 trailer

Check out the brief teaser released on the show’s Twitter page. Snoop Dogg in particular seems quite excited.

How to watch Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 3 is an ABC original show and new episodes air live directly on the broadcasting network. For those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, new episodes can still be watched live using a live streaming service such as FuboTV , Hulu With Live TV or YouTube TV . Additionally, episodes can be watched the day after they air on demand with a subscription to Hulu.

Once more information becomes available about if/when the new season debuts in the UK, we can pass along the update.