Elizabeth Warren says she is 'very worried' the Federal Reserve is leading the US into a recession by hiking up interest rates
Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is "very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession." Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Warren voiced concern about the Federal Reserve's strategy to hike interest rates. The senator said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is failing to address causes...
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
Water is in short supply. Markets should pay attention
The world is in desperate need of water. Drought and increasing temperatures have threatened to impact nearly every major sector of the economy, from energy to agriculture to shipping.
Markets are bracing for key inflation data this week. Analysts say expect a 'knee-jerk' gain if CPI falls, but don't bet on the Fed to pivot at its upcoming meeting.
Cooler inflation in August may ignite hopes the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points this month after two straight increases of 75 basis points.
US News and World Report
Analysis-BOJ Is Nowhere Near Shifting Monetary Policy to Support Yen
TOKYO (Reuters) - The yen may be near 24-year lows, but Japan's central bank is not even close to trying to support it with higher interest rates. That is the message from three sources familiar with the thinking of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), and it was strongly implied by the country's top foreign exchange diplomat last week and indeed by central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda in July.
These 183 housing markets could soon see home prices fall 20%, Moody’s says
Back in May, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold proclamation: The U.S. housing market was entering into a “housing correction.” Through the summer, Zandi said, U.S. housing activity would plummet. As it did, Zandi said home prices in bubbly markets like Phoenix and Boise would begin falling.
Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?
A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point for the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB usually moves rates by a quarter-point and had not raised its key bank lending rate by three-quarters of a point since the euro’s launch in 1999. Bank President Christine Lagarde said the ECB would keep hiking rates “over the next several meetings” because “inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above our target for an extended period.” Lagarde stopped short of predicting a recession, though many economists foresee one at the end of the year and beginning of 2023 as high energy and food prices sap people’s spending power. The bank’s assumption is economic output would not fall outright but “stagnate” later this year and early next, she said.
These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Upside Is Huge
Think twice before investing in these companies.
ECB must keep on raising rates to fight inflation, policymakers say
Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must keep raising interest rates, prioritising its fight over painfully high inflation, even if that comes at a cost to growth, European Central Bank policymakers said on Friday.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
Recent legislation as well as presidential executive orders bode well for solar panel manufacturer First Solar. The healthcare distribution and consulting business remains resilient for some stock names. Constellation Energy represents the future of electricity production and provision in the United States. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
US News and World Report
Analysis-This Might Hurt: Tectonic Plates of Global Economy Shift
LONDON (Reuters) - When the Shannon family announced the closure of their garden centre just off London's busy South Circular road after 33 years of trading this month, their message to customers sought to explain their difficult decision. "We're not getting any younger and our children have their own careers,...
3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Right Now
Home Depot has defied the difficult economic landscape. Abbott Labs’ diversification should equal more growth over time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Lumber prices defy the most recent surge in mortgage rates to extend 3-day rally to 10%
Lumber prices staged a 3-day rally of 10% despite continued headwinds in the housing market. The average 30-year mortgage rate closed in on 6% this week, hitting its highest level since 2008. Homebuilders continue to see a slow-down in demand, which doesn't bode well for lumber. Lumber prices broke a...
California promises its residents that Biden's student-loan forgiveness will not be taxed
Some states like Indiana and North Carolina said they will impose state taxes on Biden's student-debt relief. California vows that won't happen.
Business Insider
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made.He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented size and scope last summer and warned investors buying into the hype and...
Fed officials to markets: You can't stop us
The US Federal Reserve is delivering a hawkish message to markets: We hear you, we see you, but you can't stop us — aggressive rate hikes aren't going away.
US News and World Report
Take Five: Navigating the Energy Shock
(Reuters) - As Britain mourns the passing of its Queen, the country also faces its most serious economic crisis in decades and markets will ponder the implications of the new government's record-breaking energy package. Leaders across Europe are scrambling to keep the lights on and U.S. inflation data should provide...
Europe is on the brink of a recession. It could ultimately save millions of US jobs.
Europe looks to be headed for a recession — and its loss could be a gain for the United States as it looks to avoid a recession of its own. In August, Goldman Sachs analysts put the probability of a recession over the next 12 months at 60% for Europe and 30% for the US.
