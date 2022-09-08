ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

NFL player props, odds, expert picks for Week 1, 2022: JuJu Smith-Schuster over 46.5 yards for Chiefs

With Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, the Pittsburgh Steelers held a competition during training camp and named newcomer Mitchell Trubisky as their starter for Week 1's contest against reigning AFC champion Cincinnati. Despite reaching the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers have elected to switch from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance for their opener versus Chicago. With all the quarterback changes this season, which NFL prop bets and NFL player props should you target in Week 1? The latest 2022 Week 1 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the over/under on passing yards for Trubisky at 227.5 and Lance at 204.5. You also can bet on whether 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan will go Over or Under 28.5 pass attempts against Houston in his debut with Indianapolis. Those are among the many NFL Week 1 props. Before locking in any NFL player prop bets of your own, be sure to check out the picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
CBS Sacramento

Watch Steelers vs. Bengals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's PlayingPittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati BengalsCurrent Records: San Francisco 0-0; Minnesota 0-0What to KnowSince Mike Tomlin became the head coach in 2007, the Steelers have not had a losing record. That was accomplished partially because they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger under center. Last season was his final year, and now the Steelers are in the hand of Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.Trubisky was a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills last season after spending four years as a starter for the Chicago Bears. Kenny Pickett was a multi-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh and...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy