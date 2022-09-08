ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendham, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
94.3 The Point

Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities

There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hackettstown, NJ
Hackettstown, NJ
Crime & Safety
Warren County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, NJ
City
Mendham, NJ
94.3 The Point

Suspicious package at Newark, NJ Airport delays flights, reports say

NEWARK — Dozens of flights at Newark International Liberty Airport have been delayed Sunday due to reports of a suspicious package, according to reports. Around 1 p.m., the official EWR Twitter account said that Terminal C levels 1 and 2 had been closed to traffic. However, there was no immediate information about the cause of the closures.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Sept. 12, 2022

Morris County will hold a free rabies clinic on Sept. 17 at 200 South St. in Morristown. The clinic is open to all New Jersey residents and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morristown Animal Control. Dogs should be leashed, and cats should be in carriers; no paperwork is required to obtain a free pet vaccination.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Employee stole nearly $200K from Walmart in Mansfield Township

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Walmart employee was arrested after it was discovered that she had allegedly stolen nearly $200,000 from the Mansfield Township store, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mansfield Township police began its investigation after being contacted by Walmart indicating large sums...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansfield#Warren County Prosecutor#Nj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
wrnjradio.com

Five arrested after fleeing from police in stolen Porsche in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Five Essex County residents were arrested after they allegedly fled from police in a stolen Porsche in Morris County Friday morning, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On September 9, at around 5:43 a.m., Montville Township police received calls from residents in the...
Jersey Family Fun

Grace Lord Park Playground in Boonton NJ

Just as one might not know about the magnificent Boonton Falls, it’s just as easy to not know about Grace Lord Park Playground in Boonton. They both sit in a residential area and aren’t immediately visible from the roadways, especially when you’re driving down Main Street. And if you traveling through Downtown Boonton you might not know either of these fabulous locations exist.
BOONTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Armed Man Shot Dead By State Police In Eastern PA

An armed man was shot dead by state police on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Monroe County, authorities said. An unidentified 36-year-old man was fatally shot while troopers were completing a welfare check at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township around 10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Emergency responders, residents turn out to commemorate 9/11 in Lehigh County

About 75 people turned out Sunday to pay tribute at the annual 9/11 Remembrance Service held at Good Will Fire Co. No. 1 in Upper Macungie Township. The gathering included firefighters, police and other emergency responders, as well as community members and local politicians, to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The event was emceed by Dennis McArdle, fire marshal and vice president of Good Will Fire Co. No. 1.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy