Walmart employee in New Jersey accused of stealing nearly $200K, police say
A New Jersey woman is accused of stealing nearly $200,000 in a series of thefts from a Walmart where she worked, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, Megan B. Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree theft. The...
PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
Former Aberdeen, NJ Police Officer sentenced for tampering with evidence twice at ATPD
A former police officer in Aberdeen Township has received a jail sentence after he was found to have tampered with evidence on two separate occasions. The details from the case and sentence were announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 35-year-old Philip...
Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities
There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
Suspicious package at Newark, NJ Airport delays flights, reports say
NEWARK — Dozens of flights at Newark International Liberty Airport have been delayed Sunday due to reports of a suspicious package, according to reports. Around 1 p.m., the official EWR Twitter account said that Terminal C levels 1 and 2 had been closed to traffic. However, there was no immediate information about the cause of the closures.
N.J. pets in need: Sept. 12, 2022
Morris County will hold a free rabies clinic on Sept. 17 at 200 South St. in Morristown. The clinic is open to all New Jersey residents and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morristown Animal Control. Dogs should be leashed, and cats should be in carriers; no paperwork is required to obtain a free pet vaccination.
Employee stole nearly $200K from Walmart in Mansfield Township
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Walmart employee was arrested after it was discovered that she had allegedly stolen nearly $200,000 from the Mansfield Township store, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mansfield Township police began its investigation after being contacted by Walmart indicating large sums...
Warren County Walmart Employee Stole Nearly $200K In Cash: Prosecutor
A Walmart worker in Warren County stole nearly $200,000 in cash, authorities charged. Megan B. Tuttle, of Mendham Rd. West in Mendham, is accused of stealing cash totaling $198,899 on at least 15 different occasions while working at the Walmart in Mansfield Township, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release on Thursday, Sept. 8.
UPDATE: Truck dumps 50 bags of flour onto Easton hill, dispatch supervisor says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new details from the Easton Police Department. A rig carrying loads of bagged flour dumped its contents Sunday as the driver made its way up a steep hill in Easton, according to a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor. The incident happened...
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
A N.J. family remembers. Mourning 9/11 21 years later. (PHOTOS)
The park was quiet except for the chirping of crickets and an occasional plane flying overhead. The gray, cloudy day was well suited for remembering those who were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Hundreds turned out for a ceremony at the Essex County Eagle Rock Sept. 11th Memorial on Sunday,...
8 firefighters hurt, 3 critically after two fire trucks collide while heading to New Jersey fire
The fire trucks were heading to a fire at an electronics store in Paterson and crashed at the intersection of Broadway and Straight St.
Five arrested after fleeing from police in stolen Porsche in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Five Essex County residents were arrested after they allegedly fled from police in a stolen Porsche in Morris County Friday morning, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On September 9, at around 5:43 a.m., Montville Township police received calls from residents in the...
Jackson, NJ man in critical condition following scary collision in Manchester, NJ
A Jackson Township man is in critical condition following a collision with a motor vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning in Manchester Township. The preliminary details of the Sunday accident were released by the Manchester Township Police Department. It was an accident where the motor vehicle trying to...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
Morris County Man Assaulted Victim At Local Business, Police Say
A Morris County man was charged after assaulting a victim at a local business, authorities said. Martin Aguilar, 28, is accused of assaulting the victim at a business in Denville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, township police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 9. Aguilar, of Denville, was charged with...
Grace Lord Park Playground in Boonton NJ
Just as one might not know about the magnificent Boonton Falls, it’s just as easy to not know about Grace Lord Park Playground in Boonton. They both sit in a residential area and aren’t immediately visible from the roadways, especially when you’re driving down Main Street. And if you traveling through Downtown Boonton you might not know either of these fabulous locations exist.
Armed Man Shot Dead By State Police In Eastern PA
An armed man was shot dead by state police on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Monroe County, authorities said. An unidentified 36-year-old man was fatally shot while troopers were completing a welfare check at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township around 10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
Emergency responders, residents turn out to commemorate 9/11 in Lehigh County
About 75 people turned out Sunday to pay tribute at the annual 9/11 Remembrance Service held at Good Will Fire Co. No. 1 in Upper Macungie Township. The gathering included firefighters, police and other emergency responders, as well as community members and local politicians, to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The event was emceed by Dennis McArdle, fire marshal and vice president of Good Will Fire Co. No. 1.
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
