ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

Should 9/11 be a national holiday? (And why it probably never will be)

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone is calling for an official 9/11 holiday, rekindling a debate that is unlikely to result in a new federal holiday. "On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners," Arnone said in a news release, "I am calling on state and federal legislators to make September 11th an official holiday to honor the victims, first responders, volunteers and all who were affected by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001."
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Worst NJ nursing homes are not getting better

When New Jersey State Comptroller Kevin Walsh released a list of the 15 worst performing nursing homes in the state, he hoped it would prompt them to improve conditions inside those facilities. For many, it did not. Walsh has released a six month follow-up report that finds only six of...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Counselors#Parity#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Nj#Hispanic#Asian#Rutgers University#Shoul
94.3 The Point

These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool

TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
EDUCATION
94.3 The Point

New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing

The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
94.3 The Point

To beep or not to beep — that is the question in NJ

In New Jersey beeping your horn is generally an invitation to getting the middle finger. It’s considered aggressive or impolite and usually elicits some sort of nasty response. It used to be rare that we would ever need to use the horn throughout most of the state. Yes, in...
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

Feels like just yesterday: How NJ remembers 9/11

The memories of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 start long before the anniversary, which this year is 19 years. Many of the police, firemen and first-responders who were there start to get antsy in the days leading up. Memories that will never be suppressed are once again stirred up like it was yesterday.
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

10 great drivable vacation spots from New Jersey

Now that summer has unofficially come to an end, many smart travelers choose this time of year to take a vacation. Prices have dropped while the weather is better than ever. The crowds are reduced, and traveling is a lot easier...BY CAR. If you've taken a flight recently you know...
TRAVEL
94.3 The Point

Monmouth County, NJ Prosecutor’s ask for your help solving three separate homicides

There are three homicide investigations in Monmouth County that have slowed down a bit as police search for who did took the lives of these three men. In hopes of finding these men, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is turning to you to help them gather information that can identify those responsible for these murders so law enforcement can make arrests.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Here’s how you can remember 9/11 in NJ this year

Each year, New Jerseyans as well as NJ organizations pay beautiful tributes to those affected by 9/11. Many of us living in NJ work or live within sight of the city and it seems that with every passing year, the remembrance doesn’t get much easier. We can, however, make...
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy