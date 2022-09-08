Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
State may permanently shrink internet and cellphone discounts for low-income Californians
During the pandemic, California took major steps to boost cellphone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to expand high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and other under-resourced regions. And from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa chicken, turkey farmers on ‘high alert’ for bird flu as fall migration begins
With wild birds beginning the fall migration southward, Iowa’s chicken and turkey farmers once again are on high alert for avian influenza. This year’s version of the bird flu resulted in the destruction of more than 13 million birds in Iowa this spring. While significant, that was not...
KPVI Newschannel 6
St. Helena poised to ban gas-powered leaf blowers
ST. HELENA — St. Helena could become the latest city to ban gasoline-powered leaf blowers, with a proposed ordinance heading to the City Council on Sept. 27. The move would further the city’s climate change goals and address a steady stream of complaints from neighbors irritated by the persistent whine of leaf blowers, especially in the mornings. The ordinance could also cap the volume of electric and battery-powered blowers, which are typically quieter than gas-powered blowers.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Florida ranks first in education freedom
(The Center Square) – Florida’s approach to education and education outcomes ranked first out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia in a new Heritage Foundation Education Freedom Report Card. Florida’s dedication to education transparency, regulatory freedom, return on investment, rejection of critical race theory, support...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 on Sept. 1 pulled over a GMC Acadia that was linked to a Grand Island fraud case earlier in the day — occupied by four Los Angeles residents who had allegedly used a stolen credit card and ran up a five-figure bill at a Best Buy in the central Nebraska city.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia set to celebrate 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day
SOCIAL CIRCLE — First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Texas ranks 12th in education freedom
(The Center Square) – Texas ranks 12th for education freedom, according to a new report by the Heritage Foundation. The report card measured four broad categories of School Choice, Transparency, Regulatory Freedom, and Spending. Within these categories, it also evaluated 24 subsets. Its stated goal is to inform parents and policymakers about successes and areas in need of improvement and reform.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois agency: Build an emergency kit during National Preparedness Month
(The Center Square) – September is National Preparedness Month in Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) encourages people to mark the month by putting together emergency “go packs” for everyone in the household. Kevin Sur, director of communications for IEMA, said September weather in Illinois can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
'I don't believe cowboys listen to country music anymore:' Texas troubadour William Clark Green on ghosts and migration
When you talk to William Clark Green, you know you're getting the truth. The man does not hold back. Which doesn't mean he's confrontational. Green is warm and funny, quick to laugh at himself and share the brand of world weary wisdom with an ornery streak he's gained from spending the last decade plus on the road.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Deadline Monday to apply for IDOT seasonal snow and ice removal jobs
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is hiring 2,500 people to help with snow and ice removal and highway maintenance starting in October. But anyone who is interested needs to apply soon. The application deadline is Monday. Paul Wappel, public information officer with IDOT, said people...
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeSantis activates Florida National Guard to assist corrections officers
(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard in an effort to provide ongoing assistance to the state’s corrections officers. Activating the guard will help reduce overtime for corrections officers and provide temporary staffing relief as the state continues to fill vacancies. They were activated immediately as of Sept. 9 for a period of nine months or until they are no longer needed.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Finally Gardner moves on motion to vacate wrongful conviction
Last week, Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner finally moved forward with filing the necessary pleadings to right the wrongful conviction of Lamar Johnson. Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995, has a strong chance to be released under the new law passed by the Missouri Legislature last year. Under the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Blue Cross telehealth reimbursement cut has officials worried about potential for more
The state's trade association for hospitals is sounding the alarm over a reimbursement cut for telehealth services by Nebraska's largest health insurer. Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska's decision to cut reimbursement for telehealth visits by 50% as of July 1 is a huge concern that could drastically reduce the use of virtual care in the state if other insurers follow suit.
KPVI Newschannel 6
St. Mary's sheriff reminds residents that it's illegal to drive golf carts, ATVs on most public roads
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that it is illegal to drive all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes, golf carts and unregistered motorcycles on public roads. The office continues to receive complaints of people illegally operating these types of vehicles, according to a release sent earlier this...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois restaurants still face staffing shortages: 'Still a very difficult time'
(The Center Square) – Restaurants across the nation are understaffed with no signs of relief, and Illinois is no exception. Illinois Restaurant Association president and CEO Sam Toia says that, although restaurants are doing what they can to keep their head above water, they are still going through the thick of it.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report makes Biblical case for addressing climate change
ATLANTA — A new report on climate change by the National Association of Evangelicals could help galvanize Georgia evangelicals doing environmental work, local advocates said. The report, called “Loving the Least of These,” makes a Biblical case for addressing climate change, citing scripture that calls for stewardship of God’s...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democrats focus on women's issues, need for change in pre-election pitch to voters
GARY — Northwest Indiana Democratic candidates are optimistic that strict limits on abortion access enacted by Statehouse Republicans and GOP indifference to the real needs of Hoosiers will propel Democrats to victories up and down the ballot at the Nov. 8 general election. That message was enthusiastically received Thursday...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia Chamber endorses Tyler Harper's run for Agriculture Commissioner
OCILLA — The Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the state’s leading business advocacy organization, has endorsed Tyler Harper for Agriculture Commissioner. As a seventh-generation farmer, state senator, and small business owner, the chamber said Harper has “a proven record of delivering results and fighting for our farmers, producers, and consumers across the state.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arizona governor's and U.S. Senate races highly competitive, poll shows
(The Center Square) – If a new poll is any indicator, Arizona will have at least a couple of highly-competitive statewide races on the ballot this November. The poll released by Emerson College this week found that the incumbent in the U.S. Senate race has a slight lead, and no one has a lead in the race to be the state's next governor.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Income and property tax rebates start going out Monday in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Called an election-year gimmick by some, tax rebate checks start going out to Illinois taxpayers Monday. Critics say permanent tax relief is needed in one of the highest taxes states in the country. The money is being given back as part of the Illinois Relief...
Comments / 0