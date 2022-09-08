ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KIRO 7 Seattle

Washingtonians react to state of emergency ending

With Gov. Jay Inslee’s state of emergency coming to an end on Halloween, many throughout the state believe things are slowly returning to normal. “I work in bars, so it’s nice to see things going kinda back. I’m at a hotel bar, too. So, it’s like a lot more people are visiting the city. A lot more are comfortable sitting at bars,” bartender Vinnie Lerasle said.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Wildlife Officials Mistakenly Kill Wolf Pup

Washington wildlife officials mistakenly killed a wolf pup Thursday believing the animal was an adult member of the Smackout pack. "It was unintentional to remove a wolf pup rather than an adult," said Julia Smith, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife statewide wolf coordinator. "Biologists who saw the wolf evaluated it and based on their professional opinion thought it was an adult from a distance. Following removal, they saw it was a pup."
WASHINGTON STATE
Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington

When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
SEATTLE, WA
KREM2

Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
SPOKANE, WA
KOMO News

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

2 races to represent Oregon in Congress extremely close; Republicans claim they’re ahead in both, despite Democrats’ voter registration edge

Voters in two of Oregon’s six congressional districts are being pulled into contests that politics watchers say might be the closest of their kind in Oregon in a generation. Citing poll results, national and local Republican operatives claimed last week that their party’s nominees for the pair of key congressional seats had broken ahead of their Democratic rivals. They touted polls that showed significant leads for their conservative candidates.
OREGON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

State Proposes New Rules Requiring New Vehicles to Meet Zero-Emission Standards by 2035

All new light duty cars and trucks sold in Washington would have to meet zero-emission vehicle standards by 2035 under new rules proposed by the state Department of Ecology (DOE). According to a statement released by the DOE this week, the new rules are still under consideration, with the public comment period continuing through Oct. 19. Should the DOE approve the rules, Washington will become one of the first states to adopt a zero-emission mandate after California’s decision to do so last month.
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

How Queen Elizabeth II almost ruled over Washington

Queen Elizabeth II had a quiet presence in my granny’s house. We lived a couple of blocks apart along Mt. Baker Boulevard in Seattle's Rainier Valley. Granny kept her Scottish traditions. She and her mother and sisters had emigrated to British Columbia, and my granny, the youngest, married a Norwegian and moved to Seattle before World War I.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

A Washingtonian's guide to living among volcanoes

Pacific Northwesterners sleep, work and play in the shadows of multiple volcanoes. Living near the Cascade Range comes with manageable but real risks. But some of these dangers stem from our own ignorance of how volcanoes work, and the anxiety that lack of knowledge can create. Washington residents observed the...
WASHINGTON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

Report positive COVID-19 test results and get new test kits at state's Say Yes! COVID Home Test website

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has announced updated guidance around COVID-19 at-home testing, including changes to how self-testing results should be reported and additional information about COVID-19 treatment. As part of the guidance update, Washingtonians are now being asked to report all positive at-home test...
WASHINGTON STATE
