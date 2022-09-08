Read full article on original website
Brian Mittge Commentary: It’s Time for State Worker Vaccine Mandate to End
On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that Washington’s nearly three-year state of emergency would end on the last day of October. What will not end is his rule that state workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s time for that to change. It’s time for Gov. Inslee to drop the...
Washingtonians react to state of emergency ending
With Gov. Jay Inslee’s state of emergency coming to an end on Halloween, many throughout the state believe things are slowly returning to normal. “I work in bars, so it’s nice to see things going kinda back. I’m at a hotel bar, too. So, it’s like a lot more people are visiting the city. A lot more are comfortable sitting at bars,” bartender Vinnie Lerasle said.
Washington state school district goes on strike
Educators in a Washington school district went on strike Friday due to the teachers' union and the Ridgefield School District being at loggerheads following months of collective bargaining negotiations.
Washington Wildlife Officials Mistakenly Kill Wolf Pup
Washington wildlife officials mistakenly killed a wolf pup Thursday believing the animal was an adult member of the Smackout pack. "It was unintentional to remove a wolf pup rather than an adult," said Julia Smith, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife statewide wolf coordinator. "Biologists who saw the wolf evaluated it and based on their professional opinion thought it was an adult from a distance. Following removal, they saw it was a pup."
Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington
When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
2 races to represent Oregon in Congress extremely close; Republicans claim they’re ahead in both, despite Democrats’ voter registration edge
Voters in two of Oregon’s six congressional districts are being pulled into contests that politics watchers say might be the closest of their kind in Oregon in a generation. Citing poll results, national and local Republican operatives claimed last week that their party’s nominees for the pair of key congressional seats had broken ahead of their Democratic rivals. They touted polls that showed significant leads for their conservative candidates.
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
Washington State Department of Ecology proposes rules to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
The Washington Department of Ecology is proposing rules requiring all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in Washington to meet zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standards by 2035. The department is accepting public comments on the proposed regulations through Oct. 19. According to a department news release, Washington will be one of...
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
State Proposes New Rules Requiring New Vehicles to Meet Zero-Emission Standards by 2035
All new light duty cars and trucks sold in Washington would have to meet zero-emission vehicle standards by 2035 under new rules proposed by the state Department of Ecology (DOE). According to a statement released by the DOE this week, the new rules are still under consideration, with the public comment period continuing through Oct. 19. Should the DOE approve the rules, Washington will become one of the first states to adopt a zero-emission mandate after California’s decision to do so last month.
Washington state leads country in car fatalities, according to study
Washington has the highest number of car fatalities than any other state this year, according to a recent study by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This week, two DUI fatalities closed down State Route 101 and I-5 during morning rush hours. With the fatal crashes and DUI arrests on...
Wildfire smoke forces closure of mountain pass and other WA highways
Smoke from Washington wildfires is forcing the closure of U.S. 12 and state Route 123 near Mount Rainier National Park, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday afternoon. A red flag warning — when fire conditions are critical — has been issued for much of the state. Wildfires...
How federal ‘revenue’ relief obscures local government spending
Zeke Smith recalls feeling struck – not by the historic size but by the aspirations outlined in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act when Congress first passed it in March 2021. The federal relief plan set out to ensure an “equitable recovery,” acknowledging the pandemic had exacerbated systemic...
How Queen Elizabeth II almost ruled over Washington
Queen Elizabeth II had a quiet presence in my granny’s house. We lived a couple of blocks apart along Mt. Baker Boulevard in Seattle's Rainier Valley. Granny kept her Scottish traditions. She and her mother and sisters had emigrated to British Columbia, and my granny, the youngest, married a Norwegian and moved to Seattle before World War I.
It’s Official–OSPI Wants Free Meals for All K-12 Students
Chris Reykdal, the Superintendent of Public Instruction in WA state, basically wants to extend the current Federal free meal program that was in effect during COVID, except the state will foot the bill. OSPI introduces a proposal for free meals for all K-12 public school students in WA. During the...
Washington state adds strict requirements for school resource officers
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When Carly Cappetto took the oath with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, she knew she wanted to do something positive. So when Cappetto had the opportunity to work in the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO), she jumped at the chance. "I don't look at...
A Washingtonian's guide to living among volcanoes
Pacific Northwesterners sleep, work and play in the shadows of multiple volcanoes. Living near the Cascade Range comes with manageable but real risks. But some of these dangers stem from our own ignorance of how volcanoes work, and the anxiety that lack of knowledge can create. Washington residents observed the...
Report positive COVID-19 test results and get new test kits at state's Say Yes! COVID Home Test website
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has announced updated guidance around COVID-19 at-home testing, including changes to how self-testing results should be reported and additional information about COVID-19 treatment. As part of the guidance update, Washingtonians are now being asked to report all positive at-home test...
