ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute

It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Fangraphs
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids

It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Albert Pujols has incredible gesture for Pirates fans that caught HR 697

Albert Pujols was incredibly gracious toward the Pirates fans that caught his historic 697th home run in Pittsburgh. All you can really say about Albert Pujols in 2022 is wow. After being picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals as somewhat of a nostalgia signing, he’s been actually legitimately useful and has gone on a tear to end the season toward the mark of 700 career home runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees have one player on fire to start September

The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Pujols' 697th HR, moves into 4th, rallies Cards over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday. The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. “There’s impressive and then there’s unbelievable,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “What we’re witnessing right now is legendary. You have to take a step back from managing the game and take it all in. It’s amazing.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pinstripe Alley

Standard of Excellence!!

Well, the Yankees lost 28 out of their first 92 games before the All Star game. Not a bad record. But after the All Star game they have now lost another 28 games for a total of 56 losses. BUT this time, it took the Yankees ONLY a total of...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees Give Themselves a Clinic

Of all teams, the Yankees delivered a message that many baseball players should get: singles count. Until Stanton's late HR off of a 45 mph blooper pitch, the Yankees destroyed the Rays with situation hitting. One hopes they take that victory to heart. Boone's got the same line up in...
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The Post-Season Pitching Staff

The Yankees have a lot of decisions to make. With Severino expected back this week, we have six starters: Cole, Montas, Severino, Cortez, Taillon, German. From yesterday's game, perhaps German is the odd man out. If we went strictly by performance, Montas is the weak link in this crew. He is probably no use in the bullpen, so perhaps he just doesn't make the post-season roster. I don't think that Cashman will make such a decision, which would highlight his disastrous trade in acquiring him.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy