MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz’s post-fight criticism of boxing career: ‘You’re nothing without me’
Nate Diaz took a shot at Conor McGregor on Saturday and it didn’t take long for “Notorious” to respond. Following a submission win over Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event, Diaz used his in-cage interview time to discuss his future plans after fighting out his current contract, which involve branching out into other combat sports and potentially returning to the UFC someday.
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson full fight video highlights
Watch Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson full fight video highlights from their UFC 279 showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Diaz vs. Ferguson took place Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Nate Diaz (21-13) and Tony Ferguson (25-8) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on UFC pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Reaction: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson headlines UFC 279 following huge Khamzat Chimaev weight miss
After Khamzat Chimaev’s 7.5 pound weight miss, there is a brand new main event for UFC 279. Following Dana White’s announcement that Nate Diaz will now face Tony Ferguson in Saturday’s headliner at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Shaun Al-Shatti react to the matchup, Chimaev now facing Kevin Holland in the co-main event, Li Jingliang getting paired up with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson
LIVE! UFC 279 Main Card Results, PPV Play-By-Play!. UFC 279 results, live stream play-by-play updates for the "Diaz vs. Ferguson" pay-per-view (PPV) main card TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Khamzat now...
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson regrets late takedown on Nate Diaz that led to submission loss: ‘I should have kept it standing’
Tony Ferguson made a costly mistake late in his fight with Nate Diaz. The UFC 279 main event saw Diaz submit Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the fourth round in a bout that was contested primarily on the feet. Both men had their moments in what turned out to be a wild and unpredictable headliner (fitting, given the circumstances under which it came together) but it was Ferguson’s takedown attempt that led to the fight-ending submission that stuck out in his mind after the fight.
MMA Fighting
Kevin Holland calls for fight against ‘Wonderboy’ or Daniel Rodriguez after losing ‘grappling match’ to Khamzat Chimaev
Kevin Holland was understandably upset with the outcome of his fight at UFC 279 where he lost in lopsided fashion to Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event. The fight ended without Holland landing a single strike as Chimaev shot for a takedown in the opening exchange before locking on a D’arce choke to get the submission. While he accepted the matchup against Chimaev on just 24 hours’ notice due to multiple changes in the card being made at the last minute, Holland still gave credit to the undefeated Chechen for his performance, although he still had to take a dig at how the fight played out.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 live blog: Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez
This is the UFC 279 live blog for Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez, the 180-pound catchweight main card fight in Las Vegas on Saturday. Li vs. Rodriguez is one of three main card fights that came about as the result of a reshuffling following Khamzat Chimaev badly missing weight for Saturday’s main event. Originally, Li was to fight Tony Ferguson in the co-main event while Rodriguez was scheduled to fight Kevin Holland.
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz declares plans to leave UFC after submitting Tony Ferguson with guillotine choke in UFC 279 main event
Nate Diaz capped off a wild week in Las Vegas by completing the final fight on his UFC contract in spectacular fashion after submitting Tony Ferguson with a fourth-round guillotine choke in the UFC 279 main event. After Khamzat Chimaev failed to make weight, Diaz had to shift his attention...
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 live blog: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland
This is the UFC 279 live blog for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland, the 180-pound catchweight co-main event fight in Las Vegas on Saturday. Chimaev was originally scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event, but he was moved to a bout with Holland (who was originally scheduled to fight Daniel Rodriguez) after missing weight by 7.5 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins. Entering Saturday’s event, Chimaev was No. 3 at 170 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 weigh-in results: Khamzat Chimaev misses weight by 7.5 pounds for main event bout vs. Nate Diaz
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the UFC 279 main event. The top-ranked contender came in 7.5 pounds over the welterweight limit at Friday’s official weigh-ins, tipping the scales at 178.5 pounds. Chimaev’s opponent Nate Diaz successfully made weight at 171 pounds (with one-pound allowance). Watch video of Chimaev’s...
MMA Fighting
‘Poetic justice’: Pros react to Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, new UFC 279 fight card after day of chaos
UFC 279 is still on — and it may actually be better than it was before. Following a day of chaos, a new main event Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson is set to headline the Las Vegas pay-per-view in a five-round welterweight bout. Khamzat Chimaev, who was originally set to fight Diaz in the main event, will instead meet Kevin Holland in a five-round 180-pound catchweight contest after missing weight by 7.5 pounds at Friday’s weigh-ins. The flurry of late changes also means the two odd men out — Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez — will now fight each other in a third-round bout on UFC 279’s main card.
MMA Fighting
‘Real gangsters make weight’: Fighters react to Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by 7.5 pounds for UFC 279
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz very likely isn’t happening. In a stunning turn of events, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds at Friday’s official UFC 279 weigh-ins, 7.5 pounds over the 171-pound limit for his welterweight bout against Diaz. The situation came on the heels of a...
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 279
Nate Diaz ended his UFC contract with his head held high, and with a Performance of the Night earning submission win in the main event of UFC 279. But was that the final time the popular competitor competes inside the octagon?. On an all-new edition of On To the Next...
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 post-fight show: Reaction to Nate Diaz’s perfect exit, Khamzat Chimaev’s destruction
Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev didn’t end up fighting each other in the end, but both men ended their nights in the best possible way at UFC 279. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew react to Diaz’s fourth-round submission of Tony Ferguson in the main event of Saturday’s card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and why, if that was his final UFC fight, he went out on the highest of notes.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 predictions
UFC 279 is looking a little different. After one of the most chaotic 48-hour periods we’ve ever seen ahead of a pay-per-view — that featured a press conference cancellation due to a backstage brawl and originally scheduled headliner Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by a whopping 7.5 pounds — the six fighters at the top of Saturday’s card remain, but everyone has a new dance partner.
MMA Fighting
Social Gloves 2 start time, TV schedule for Austin McBroom vs. AnEson Gib
The Social Gloves 2 start time and TV schedule for the McBoom vs. Gib fight card at the Bank of America Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. is below. The fight card features several notable names and the main card will be streamed at 11 p.m. ET on FITE TV. In...
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz trashes ‘lame, scared, boring rookie’ Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 279, responds to Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz didn’t think much of Khamzat Chimaev prior to UFC 279, but it appears he thinks even less now that the event is over. Less than two days ago, Diaz was scheduled to face Chimaev in the main event, but a botched weight cut from the undefeated Chechen led to the promotion scrambling to find new fights for each of them. Diaz ended up headlining the card against Tony Ferguson, while Chimaev got matched with Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Li Jingliang, Chris Barnett, Andreas Michael, and Aaron Jeffery
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We’ll recap one of the wildest weeks in UFC history. 2 p.m.: We’ll...
MMA Fighting
Khamzat Chimaev posts meme jokingly blaming Darren Till for absurd UFC 279 weight miss: ‘It’s his fault’
Khamzat Chimaev isn’t taking a potentially career-altering mistake too seriously. At Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC 279, Chimaev badly missed weight, coming in at 178.5 pounds, 7.5 pounds over the welterweight limit for his main event bout opposite Nate Diaz. Shortly after, Chimaev posted a photoshopped image to...
MMA Fighting
Dana White reacts to Nate Diaz leaving UFC: ‘No matter what Nate does from here on out, this is his house’
Despite Nate Diaz declaring plans to leave the UFC after his win over Tony Ferguson, Dana White had nothing but praise for a fighter who has spent the last 15 years on his roster. “He’s been here forever,” White said of Diaz at the UFC 279 post-fight press conference. “It’s...
