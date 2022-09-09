ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Sports events in Britain called off following death of queen

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AorYP_0hndL4oc00

Several sporting events in Britain were called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Organizers of the BMW PGA Championship golf event reacted to the announcement of the queen’s death by immediately suspending play, with many players still out on the course at Wentworth. The course and practice facilities will be closed Friday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Friday’s play in the second test between England and South Africa at the Oval would not take place.

Horse racing meetings in Britain were suspended on Thursday night and Friday, with the governing body wanting to "remember her extraordinary life and contribution to our sport and our nation.”

Domestic rugby matches in England and Scotland were called off on Thursday and games will not be played over the weekend, either.

Organizers of cycling's Tour of Britain declared the race over after canceling Friday's stage as well as two more over the weekend. Gonzalo Serrano, who led after Thursday's stage, was named the winner.

The Premier League paid its respects to the royal family, saying it was “deeply saddened” to hear of the queen's death. It didn't immediately say whether games would go ahead this weekend.

The English Football League, which runs the three divisions below the Premier League, called off its games that had been scheduled to be played Friday evening and said a decision would be made on Friday morning about weekend games after discussions with the British government and wider sport.

Manchester United's Europa League game against Real Sociedad did take place hours after the queen's death was announced. There was a minute’s silence before kickoff at Old Trafford, with both teams wearing black armbands and the flags at stadium lowered to half-staff as a sign of respect.

There was no pre-match music and the digital advertising hoardings around the field were switched off.

There was a minute's silence in other European games involving British teams, such as Arsenal, West Ham and Hearts.

The U.S. Tennis Association held a moment of silence before the first U.S. Open women’s semifinal match Thursday night — won in straight sets by Ons Jabeur over Caroline Garcia.

“We would like to pause to remember Queen Elizabeth II,” the stadium announcer said. “Our thoughts are with the people today of the United Kingdom. Remember to be part of us in a second of silence.”

Rafael Nadal offered his “most respectful, sincere and deepest condolences" and former England soccer player and television commentator Gary Lineker also tweeted: “Such a terribly sad day. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.”

Brazil soccer great Pele tweeted about his admiration for the queen ever since meeting her in person in 1968 when she visited the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

“Her deeds have marked generations," Pele wrote. "This legacy will last forever.”

The All England Club, home of the Wimbledon tennis tournament, said the queen undertook her duties “with great wisdom, dignity and charm for 70 years.”

The queen was the royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, which thanked her for “years of service on this profoundly sad day.”

Louise Martin, president of the Commonwealth Games Federation, said Queen Elizabeth “has been an inspiration to so many, including all our Commonwealth Games athletes and officials. Her Majesty’s vision for the Commonwealth as a diverse and united family of nations will continue to inspire us."

———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Prince Harry Arrives in Aberdeen as Queen Elizabeth's Death Announced

Prince Harry has officially joined the rest of The Royal Family on a grim day for all who loved Queen Elizabeth. Harry touched down earlier Thursday, and he was spotted apparently traveling solo in the backseat of a chauffeured vehicle. It had previously been reported his wife, Meghan, would be joining him on his trip to the Scottish estate, but she was not seen.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers

LONDON (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort — a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gonzalo Serrano
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Pele
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Queen Elizabeth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon Tennis#Sports Events#British Royal Family#Uk#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
GMA

Queen Elizabeth II dies: What to know about funeral, coronation and more

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday. With the queen's death come questions about what happens next, as the world has not witnessed a changeover in Britain's monarchy in 70 years. The U.K. government and the royal family have been...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Inside Australia's secret plan of action in the wake of the Queen's death - and the poignant Palace code words that signalled the end of an epic era

As the news of Queen Elizabeth's death creates shockwaves across the globe, Australia is setting in motion a secret plan seven decades in the making. The heartbreaking reality that her Majesty, 96, has died after 73 years as ruler of Britain and head of state for Australia and the Commonwealth, means a series of protocols will now be enacted in Canberra.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
ABC News

King Charles III and Queen Camilla: Former press secretary on their bond

A former top aide to King Charles III is opening up about the king's work ethic, his relationship with his wife, Queen Camilla, and more in a new interview with ABC News’ Deborah Roberts. Patrick “Paddy” Harverson, who worked closely with Charles as a communications director from 2004 through...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Formal steps after instant shift from UK queen to king

The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”. That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death. However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal...
U.K.
ABC News

ABC News

825K+
Followers
176K+
Post
464M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy