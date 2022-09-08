Read full article on original website
Despite War and Inflation, Crypto Markets Continue to Mature (KPMG)
Even though society passes through a monetary crisis, investments in the crypto field since the beginning of 2022 are more than 2019 and 2020 taken together. The leading global accounting firm – KPMG International – claimed in one of its recent reports that the cryptocurrency market has displayed growing maturity in the past several months. This comes despite the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the record inflation that spreads in some countries.
Study Reveals the Most Interested Country in the Ethereum Merge
Singapore, Switzerland, and Australia are the most interested nations in Ethereum’s shift to PoS, known as “the Merge.”. The cryptocurrency ranking and evaluation platform – CoinGecko – examined global Google trends to determine which nation is the most excited about Ethereum’s upcoming transition from Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake.
Bitcoin Tests $22K But Worrying Signs Start Flashing (BTC Price Analysis)
The Bitcoin market is often full of surprises and last week was no exception. Bearish sentiment was dominant, and the cryptocurrency seemed to be days away from creating a new lower low. However, a significant price rally has changed the view from a technical aspect. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The...
Half of Bitcoin Is Held at a Net Unrealized Profit
Despite the ongoing market downturn, roughly half of the BTC is held at a net unrealized profit. At the 6M and 1Y view, the Bitcoin price chart blares “crypto winter.” Last November, it commanded $68K. Since mid-June this year, however, it’s rangebound around the $20K level. But today, just over half of holders have a net unrealized profit on hand.
Merge Ready: Ethereum Completes Last Shadow Fork Before the Transition
Ethereum went through the last shadow fork before the Merge successfully. Days before the estimated date of Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), the protocol went through the last shadow fork. Ethereum research and engineering company, Nethermind, took it to Twitter to reveal that the network went through the last...
This Is How Marathon Digital Performed in August
The US-based crypto miner Marathon Digital mined 184 BTC in August and energized 25,000 of its previously installed devices. The Las Vegas-based cryptocurrency miner – Marathon Digital Holdings – steadily improved its bitcoin production levels in August, mining 184 BTC. It also successfully energized 25,000 of its previously installed miners.
Web3 Games and Metaverse Projects Raised $748 Million in August (Report)
Companies like Temasek, Xterio, and others allocated around $750 million in the field blockchain gaming and Metaverse start-ups since the beginning of August. According to a report by the data acquisition and analysis company DappRadar, Web3-based games and Metaverse projects raised $748 million since August 1, 2022. Last month, on average, 847,000 daily Unique Active Wallets (UAW) interacted with blockchain games, an 11% decline compared to July.
Japanese Mayors Awarded With NFTs for Excelling at Usage of Digital Technology
This is the first use of NFT by the Cabinet Secretariat East Asian island country. The Japanese government is handing out non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a supplementary award to local authorities that excelled in utilizing digital technology to solve local issues as well as fostering the digital economy. A total...
