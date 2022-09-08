Even though society passes through a monetary crisis, investments in the crypto field since the beginning of 2022 are more than 2019 and 2020 taken together. The leading global accounting firm – KPMG International – claimed in one of its recent reports that the cryptocurrency market has displayed growing maturity in the past several months. This comes despite the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the record inflation that spreads in some countries.

