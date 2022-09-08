ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look back at the most destructive storm in Hawaii's history

Ariel Kalua reported missing almost one year ago, family members continue to search for answers. On the anniversary of Ariel kalua’s disappearance, as her adoptive parents await trial, the Waimanalo community is still demanding answers. Mayor's Remembrance Walk honors those lost in the Sept. 11 attacks. Updated: 8 hours...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
Honolulu, HI
Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kahala Mall hosts meet and greet with the Little League World Champions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Little League World Champions were at Kahala Mall Saturday for an exclusive autograph session hosted by the mall. All coaches and players on the Honolulu Little League team that captured the 2022 World title in dominant fashion were on hand at the mall’s Center Court for the meet and greet from noon to 3:00 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!. Chinese communities compare it to Thanksgiving because historically, families gathered to celebrate the harvest season and full moon. A big part of the tradition is sharing mooncakes, which are filled with duck egg yolks to represent the moon. Hawaii’s Chinese Chamber of Commerce held...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oktoberfest celebration coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium at the end of the month!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Blue Note Hawaii#Ncis#Bluenotehawaii Com#Tavana Mcmoore Website#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Honolulu, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Honolulu as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
HONOLULU, HI
saturdaytradition.com

Roman Wilson, Honolulu native, scores TD on first touch vs. Hawaii

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson had a special moment early in the game versus Hawaii as he got the first touchdown of the game on a 42-yard touchdown play from quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Roman was recruited out of high school from Honolulu, Hawaii. Wilson is in his third season with...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
KANEOHE, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Where Are They Now? Eateries from ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace, Part 1

It’s nearly five months since ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace, the maze of retail and food kiosks that filled the former Sports Authority on Ward Avenue, closed for good. Though it was slow to catch on, in the end townside eaters were rewarded with a dense and eclectic mix of smash burgers and chirashi bowls, adobo, Korean pastries, fresh fruit smoothies, street tacos, premium tonkatsu, the list goes on—every business tiny and locally owned.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Drier conditions after weekend showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Locally heavy showers over leeward areas will dissipate this evening. Moderate trades will then focus clouds and showers over windward and mauka slopes, mainly overnight, through mid-week. Mid-level troughing over or northwest of Kauai and moderate trades will be fixtures for the balance of the coming week. At this time, it appears […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy