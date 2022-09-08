HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Little League World Champions were at Kahala Mall Saturday for an exclusive autograph session hosted by the mall. All coaches and players on the Honolulu Little League team that captured the 2022 World title in dominant fashion were on hand at the mall’s Center Court for the meet and greet from noon to 3:00 p.m.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO