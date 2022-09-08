ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Honolulu, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Honolulu as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
HONOLULU, HI
townandtourist.com

25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Honolulu, HI
Restaurants
Honolulu, HI
Food & Drinks
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!. Chinese communities compare it to Thanksgiving because historically, families gathered to celebrate the harvest season and full moon. A big part of the tradition is sharing mooncakes, which are filled with duck egg yolks to represent the moon. Hawaii’s Chinese Chamber of Commerce held...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
KANEOHE, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hawaii Island#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Waikiki#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Beer#Food Drink#Kitchen Visits Tropics#Living808#Tropics Restaurant#Craft House#Buffalo Wild Wings#Tropics Beach Hut#Taco#Tequilla Bar
KHON2

What’s Up Weekend

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Preview of Hawaii Small Business Fair

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KITV.com

Oktoberfest celebration coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium at the end of the month!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Don Quijote moving ahead with its new Kapolei store

KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Don Quijote’s owner – Pan Pacific International Holdings - filed building permits Friday to build its newest store in Kapolei in West Oahu. Located in the old Kmart building at 500 Kamokila Blvd., the new store will be the Japanese-based retailer’s fourth store in the Islands. It already has stores in Honolulu, Pearl City and Waipahu.
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Training academy aims to inspire Hawaii’s next wave of firefighters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For prospective firefighters, hands-on training isn’t readily available, but the Hoomau Fire Academy aims to meet that need. Started by veteran Federal Firefighters, the academy is centered on teaching Hawaii’s next generation of firefighters and emergency personnel. “Everybody knows there’s an exam for the Honolulu...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy