foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Honolulu, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Honolulu as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
townandtourist.com
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
Iniki survivor vividly remembers impact 30 years ago
Many around the state are remembering the impacts of Hurricane Iniki, it remains the most destructive hurricane to hit Hawaii and those on Kauai still remember that day 30 years ago very vividly.
Firefighters hike Koko Head to honor the lives lost on 9/11
Firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department hiked Koko Head this morning on Sunday, Sept. 11 in remembrance of those who passed during the attack on 9/11.
Furry friends attend Aloha Pet & Family Fair
Family and friends gathered this weekend in Ward Village with their pets and experienced the Aloha Pet & Family Fair.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!. Chinese communities compare it to Thanksgiving because historically, families gathered to celebrate the harvest season and full moon. A big part of the tradition is sharing mooncakes, which are filled with duck egg yolks to represent the moon. Hawaii’s Chinese Chamber of Commerce held...
Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
flashpackingamerica.com
ABC Store Waikiki food prices in September 2022 PICS 🌴 Cheap Waikiki food?! 🌴 Oahu Hawaii travel blog
You can buy grab-and-go food at ABC Stores in Waikiki!. Of course there are tonssss of food choices in Waikiki!. Well, yet another food choice you have is grab and go at ABC Store!. There really are ABC stores on practically every block of Waikiki!. You really don’t need to...
Taking a step back and enjoying the retired life
Roland Ogoshi's office looks pretty empty. Just a few items that give us a hint of what's happening.
KHON2
What’s Up Weekend
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
Free cat care clinic to be held at the Aloha Stadium
Cats can get spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated for free at the Aloha Stadium.
KHON2
Preview of Hawaii Small Business Fair
KITV.com
Oktoberfest celebration coming to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium at the end of the month!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9.
KITV.com
Don Quijote moving ahead with its new Kapolei store
KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Don Quijote’s owner – Pan Pacific International Holdings - filed building permits Friday to build its newest store in Kapolei in West Oahu. Located in the old Kmart building at 500 Kamokila Blvd., the new store will be the Japanese-based retailer’s fourth store in the Islands. It already has stores in Honolulu, Pearl City and Waipahu.
Aloha Festivals kicks off their month-long festivities
Aloha Festivals kicked off its month-long of festivities with the Royal Court Investiture and opening ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10. at the Royal Hawaiian.
Hawaii Loa Ridge house sold for $80k over asking price
The home where Honolulu Police found a body encased in concrete inside a bathtub was sold on Friday, Sept. 9.
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Don't have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.
Over 2440 customers were without power in Makaha
The Hawaiian Electric Company reported an outage in the Makaha area on Sunday morning.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Training academy aims to inspire Hawaii’s next wave of firefighters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For prospective firefighters, hands-on training isn’t readily available, but the Hoomau Fire Academy aims to meet that need. Started by veteran Federal Firefighters, the academy is centered on teaching Hawaii’s next generation of firefighters and emergency personnel. “Everybody knows there’s an exam for the Honolulu...
Autumn Moon & Lantern Festival coming to Chinatown
Lanterns will hang up and down the streets of Chinatown as the full Autumn moon begins to rise.
