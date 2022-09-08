Read full article on original website
poncacitynow.com
PonCon In Ponca City is for Everyone
This fall, PonCon will be an event with fun for the whole family. From October to November, attendants can expect an animated film screening, a celebration of local creators with the 2022 Micro-fiction and Graphic Novel Contest, Graphic Novel Art Show, a -Geek Garage Sale for everyone to buy or sell, and a CosPlay Runway. Expect a good time and lots of fun around.
poncacitynow.com
Time to Register for Goblins on Grand
Goblins on Grand 2022 will take place on Thursday, October 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Ponca City Main Street organizes this event which takes place on the grounds of City Hall and adjoining street area with booths and games set up in downtown Ponca City all along Grand avenue between 6th and 3rd Streets.
poncacitynow.com
Blackwell Tourism Giving Away Ride Tickets for Kay County Free Fair
The Kay County Free Fair will be held Tuesday, September 13 through Sunday, September 18 at the fair grounds at 800 South Main Street in Blackwell. If you want free fair ride tickets for the Kay County Free Fair, Blackwell Tourism will be giving away a total of $600 in free ride tickets.
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Christopher Faussett
Christopher Faussett of Enid, Oklahoma, passed away the morning of September 9, 2022 at his home at the age of 47 years.
poncacitynow.com
Students Travel to Philbrook Museum of Art
Advanced level Spanish students from Ponca City High School traveled to the Philbrook Museum of Art Friday morning to see the Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism exhibit. “This past week we’ve been learning and reading about Frida and Diego, and they really enjoyed seeing some of their pieces in person and learning even more about their lives,” said Spanish teacher Molly Carter.
Ponca City News
Po-Hi enters lockdown Friday morning
Body There was an incident in the morning on Friday, Sept. 9 at Ponca City High School involving a student who was very upset and was disturbing classrooms while looking for a family member. The site administrators chose to do a lockdown to avoid this issue becoming bigger than it was. The student did not have any weapons, and the School Resource Officer was able to help resolve the situation peacefully, and the student was released to family shortly thereafter.
Ponca City News
Couple celebrates 50 years
Body Gary and Loretta Leavitt recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at their home with a surprise party hosted by their sons and their spouses. They were also surprised with several out of town guests. In addition, they attended mass at St. Francis of Assisi in Newkirk where Father Carson...
poncacitynow.com
New Initiative for Wildcat Students
The Strength and Conditioning Department at Po-Hi, in keeping with the tone and culture established by Ponca City Public Schools, has launched a new initiative which provides opportunities to all students enrolled in Strength and Conditioning/Weightlifting to earn the following shirts. The Wildcat Way (all students) Iron Wildcat (athlete ONLY)
poncacitynow.com
Police Logs 09/08/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
“She cried over this”: Enid family struggles to get home internet access for school work
A digital divide is causing problems for one Enid family, who said their middle schooler got detention because she didn’t have home internet to finish her work.
Journal Tribune
Public invited to see Blackwell TV series "Redemption" this month
Kay County is the latest Oklahoma location to become a Hollywood hotspot over the summer. The faith-based drama “Redemption” recently filmed at Bob’s Grill on Main Street in Blackwell and in Nardin, and the studio behind the project is now giving the public a chance to see the proof-of-concept project in its entirety as the drama is seeking out investors to become a full-fledged franchise. “Redemption, Oklahoma” will be shown free for the public Sept. 28 at the Blackwell High School Auditorium.
62-year-old Perry man dies in Payne County crash
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man died in a crash about 2 miles west of Stillwater, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 51, about 2 miles west of Stillwater. Around 4:00 p.m., a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound...
Why you may get an alert on your phone Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you are in Sedgwick County on Monday, Sept. 12, you may get an alert message on your phone at 3 p.m. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are taking part in what it calls an “unprecedented test” of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Examples of previous […]
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
kttn.com
Oklahoma trucker injured in rollover crash on Interstate 35
The driver of a tractor-trailer unit was hurt Saturday afternoon when the truck overturned on Interstate 35 north of Cameron. Forty-eight-year-old Grayson Hill of Stillwater, Oklahoma was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened two miles north of Cameron on Interstate 35 as the northbound...
okcfox.com
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
poncacitynow.com
Rollover Crash Near Stillwater Leaves 1 Dead
OHP Troopers said a man is dead after a wreck near Stillwater caused his car to flip. OHP Troopers said James Goeringer was driving on Oklahoma State Highway 51 in Payne County around 4 p.m. Sunday when he swerved and over-corrected his car, hitting a ditch and causing the car to roll.
KAKE TV
Local pastor dies unexpectedly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A longtime Wichita pastor died unexpectedly this morning. According to the Hope Mennonite Church's Facebook page, lead pastor Dave Stevens died peacefully early this morning. Stevens had led the church since 2014. According to the condolences left for his family, he had served multiple churches in...
Police identify Wichita man killed in accident on Pawnee
A man died following an accident in south Wichita. It happened around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning on Pawnee, below the I-135 overpass.
