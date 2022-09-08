ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendham, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
105.7 The Hawk

Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities

There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hackettstown, NJ
Hackettstown, NJ
Crime & Safety
Warren County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, NJ
City
Mendham, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Employee stole nearly $200K from Walmart in Mansfield Township

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Walmart employee was arrested after it was discovered that she had allegedly stolen nearly $200,000 from the Mansfield Township store, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mansfield Township police began its investigation after being contacted by Walmart indicating large sums...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansfield#Warren County Prosecutor#Nj
LehighValleyLive.com

Aldi planning new Lehigh Valley store near Dorney Park

Aldi plans to open a new store in coming months at the Dorneyville Shopping Center in South Whitehall Township. Around 20,000 square feet are being renovated at the shopping center, 3245 Hamilton Blvd. David Manhardt, the township’s director of community development, said the building once housed a Laneco supermarket before changing hands and eventually, sitting vacant. Other tenants in the shopping center near Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom include a Chicken Lounge & Grill, Pizza Hut, Subway, BounceU, nail salon and medical offices.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
105.7 The Hawk

Paterson, NJ fire trucks collide responding to blaze, 8 injured

PATERSON — Eight firefighters are hospitalized and three are in serious condition after two fire trucks crashed into each other while responding to a building fire. The two engines were on their way to a second-alarm fire around 5:30 p.m. at the Targets Closeout furniture store on Main Street, North Jersey.com reported. Cell phone video shows that as one truck turned left at the intersection of Broadway and Straight Street, it was hit by the other truck.
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
105.7 The Hawk

To beep or not to beep — that is the question in NJ

In New Jersey beeping your horn is generally an invitation to getting the middle finger. It’s considered aggressive or impolite and usually elicits some sort of nasty response. It used to be rare that we would ever need to use the horn throughout most of the state. Yes, in...
POLITICS
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
PennLive.com

Restaurant owner killed in crash outside his popular N.J. eatery

The owner of a popular Italian restaurant was killed in a crash Saturday night outside his Mount Laurel, N.J., eatery. Glenn Keen, 52, was pulling out of the parking lot Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant on Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road at about 8 p.m. when his vehicle was struck broadside by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy