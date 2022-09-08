Read full article on original website
PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
Former Aberdeen, NJ Police Officer sentenced for tampering with evidence twice at ATPD
A former police officer in Aberdeen Township has received a jail sentence after he was found to have tampered with evidence on two separate occasions. The details from the case and sentence were announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 35-year-old Philip...
Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities
There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
Employee stole nearly $200K from Walmart in Mansfield Township
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Walmart employee was arrested after it was discovered that she had allegedly stolen nearly $200,000 from the Mansfield Township store, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mansfield Township police began its investigation after being contacted by Walmart indicating large sums...
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
UPDATE: Truck dumps 50 bags of flour onto Easton hill, dispatch supervisor says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new details from the Easton Police Department. A rig carrying loads of bagged flour dumped its contents Sunday as the driver made its way up a steep hill in Easton, according to a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor. The incident happened...
Warren County Walmart Employee Stole Nearly $200K In Cash: Prosecutor
A Walmart worker in Warren County stole nearly $200,000 in cash, authorities charged. Megan B. Tuttle, of Mendham Rd. West in Mendham, is accused of stealing cash totaling $198,899 on at least 15 different occasions while working at the Walmart in Mansfield Township, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release on Thursday, Sept. 8.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
Aldi planning new Lehigh Valley store near Dorney Park
Aldi plans to open a new store in coming months at the Dorneyville Shopping Center in South Whitehall Township. Around 20,000 square feet are being renovated at the shopping center, 3245 Hamilton Blvd. David Manhardt, the township’s director of community development, said the building once housed a Laneco supermarket before changing hands and eventually, sitting vacant. Other tenants in the shopping center near Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom include a Chicken Lounge & Grill, Pizza Hut, Subway, BounceU, nail salon and medical offices.
Paterson, NJ fire trucks collide responding to blaze, 8 injured
PATERSON — Eight firefighters are hospitalized and three are in serious condition after two fire trucks crashed into each other while responding to a building fire. The two engines were on their way to a second-alarm fire around 5:30 p.m. at the Targets Closeout furniture store on Main Street, North Jersey.com reported. Cell phone video shows that as one truck turned left at the intersection of Broadway and Straight Street, it was hit by the other truck.
Shooting near Subway in Allentown leaves 1 hospitalized, police say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- One person was wounded after police say they were shot in the head in Allentown. Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to South 4th and West Susquehanna Streets near the Subway where they found the victim.The person is in critical condition. Their identity is unknown at this time.
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
Route 130 in NJ: Trucker ticketed after car with teens gets stuck under the side
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three high school students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the front of their sedan wound up under a tractor-trailer on Route 130. A mom was driving her 14-year-old kids and their friend from Franklin to a private school in Mercer County. As they approached the...
Jackson, NJ man in critical condition following scary collision in Manchester, NJ
A Jackson Township man is in critical condition following a collision with a motor vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning in Manchester Township. The preliminary details of the Sunday accident were released by the Manchester Township Police Department. It was an accident where the motor vehicle trying to...
To beep or not to beep — that is the question in NJ
In New Jersey beeping your horn is generally an invitation to getting the middle finger. It’s considered aggressive or impolite and usually elicits some sort of nasty response. It used to be rare that we would ever need to use the horn throughout most of the state. Yes, in...
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
Lehigh County to the rescue to keep IronPigs in Allentown? Not so fast, leader says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Who should pay for upgrades to Coca-Cola Park?. During a meeting last week, Allentown City Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach argued against the IronPigs’ request for federal funds to make needed stadium improvements. She suggested the county would step in if Allentown balks. But, on Friday, Lehigh...
Restaurant owner killed in crash outside his popular N.J. eatery
The owner of a popular Italian restaurant was killed in a crash Saturday night outside his Mount Laurel, N.J., eatery. Glenn Keen, 52, was pulling out of the parking lot Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant on Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road at about 8 p.m. when his vehicle was struck broadside by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
