North Wilkesboro, NC

thecomeback.com

Kyle Busch’s 2023 racing team revealed

After weeks of speculation, Kyle Busch’s future has been decided. The NASCAR driver will join Richard Childress Racing next year, ending his 15-year affiliation with Joe Gibbs Racing. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi. Busch’s future has been in doubt since it was announced...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte Living a GRRREAT! Life Outside the Race Car

NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte—the racer who made Tony the Tiger and Kellogg's breakfast cereals staples of a Cup Series weekend—is still GRRREAT!. Terry, 65, raced full time in the Cup series from 1979 until 2004. Along the way he scored 22 wins (younger bother Bobby has 21), and two Cup series titles (Bobby has one).
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Starting lineup for Kansas Cup playoff race

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – Tyler Reddick will lead the field to green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network). Joey Logano starts second. Alex Bowman starts third and will be followed by Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain. Playoff drivers are in the top nine starting spots.
MOTORSPORTS
Sports
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Bubba Wallace’s Kansas win

He might not be a factor in the driver’s championship but Bubba Wallace has something to say in the owner’s championship and he got Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan into the next round with his win at Kansas Speedway. Wallace earned his second career NASCAR Cup Series win...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history with victory at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bubba Wallace created another bit of NASCAR history Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Wallace, who became the first Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race in nearly 58 years last season at Talladega, became the first Black driver to win multiple Cup Series races with his victory Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, KS
CBS Sports

NASCAR playoffs at Kansas starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins second pole of 2022

Tyler Reddick won the pole for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, posting a lap of 29.899 seconds (180.608 MPH) in the final round of qualifying to earn the top starting spot for the second race of the NASCAR playoffs Round of 16. Reddick will be flanked on the front row by fellow playoff contender and current points leader Joey Logano.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Kansas playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 16 playoff race at Kansas Speedway. The second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the Hollywood Casino 400, is scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon. The qualifying...
MOTORSPORTS
AOL Corp

Reddick returns to front row for Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway

Tyler Reddick is back on the front row at Kansas Speedway. He’s hopeful of a better result this time in the NASCAR Cup Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday. Reddick turned a fastest lap of 180.608 mph in qualifying on Saturday and will sit on the pole in the No. Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevrolet for Sunday’s second race in NASCAR’s Round of 16 postseason. Reddick, who is fifth in the standings, edged overall points leader Joey Logano, who went 180.385 in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Noah Gragson wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – Noah Gragson won Saturday’s rain-shortened Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway, claiming his second consecutive victory. The win is Gragson’s fifth of the year, tying Ty Gibbs for most victories this season. It is Gragson’s 10th career series win. He’s won three of the last seven races.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Tyler Reddick wins Kansas pole

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – Tyler Reddick will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway. Reddick claimed his second pole of the season and third of his career with a lap of 180.608 mph. He’ll be joined on the front row by Joey Logano (180.385 mph).
MOTORSPORTS

