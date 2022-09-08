Tyler Reddick is back on the front row at Kansas Speedway. He’s hopeful of a better result this time in the NASCAR Cup Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday. Reddick turned a fastest lap of 180.608 mph in qualifying on Saturday and will sit on the pole in the No. Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevrolet for Sunday’s second race in NASCAR’s Round of 16 postseason. Reddick, who is fifth in the standings, edged overall points leader Joey Logano, who went 180.385 in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO