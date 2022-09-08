Read full article on original website
Camilla Parker Bowles Will No Longer Have to Curtsey to Other Family Members as Queen Consort
Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, we can already see that a lot of changes are occurring within the royal family. Not only is the line of succession different, but royal titles are also being switched up. And now, even the etiquette rules are being adapted. One...
Princess Diana’s Brother Is Using Their Childhood Home to Honor the Late Queen Elizabeth
Since Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle last Thursday, many members of the family have been showing their love for the monarch. From Prince William's touching letter on Instagram to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tribute on their Archewell site, the royals have been finding all kinds of ways to honor the memory of the late queen. And the latest to join the hoard is none other than Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer.
The Hidden Meaning Behind Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Major New Titles
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, just received another new title. (And no, we’re not talking about the recent “Cornwall” addition.) Today, King Charles III addressed the world for the first time since he ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth’s passing. During his speech, the royal bestowed another moniker upon the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall: Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Kids Are Eligible for Prince & Princess Titles After Queen’s Death
First, it was Prince William and Kate Middleton. And now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children have received new titles after Queen Elizabeth’s passing. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s kids are now eligible to be called Prince Archie (3) and Princess Lilibet (1). This wasn’t the case before the monarch’s death, but now that King Charles has ascended the throne, the kids are entitled to royal prefixes.
King Charles Promises to Carry on Queen’s Legacy in First Speech Following Her Passing
King Charles III is speaking out for the first time since his mother, Queen Elizabeth, passed away at age 96. Today, the 73-year-old royal addressed the commonwealth for the first time as the new King of England. In the speech (which was broadcast across the globe), King Charles thanked the late monarch for her service and promised to carry on her legacy.
‘The Crown’ Creator Shares How the Netflix Show Will Pay Respect to the Late Queen Elizabeth
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, the cast and crew of the Netflix series The Crown are taking a moment to pause in honor of the late monarch. Per a new report by Deadline, the show’s creator Peter Morgan has released an official statement regarding the status of the series. As the royal family mourns the queen’s death, Morgan shared that production for season five has come to a halt out of respect for the monarch’s passing.
Dolly Parton Shares Vintage Snap from When She Met and Performed for Queen Elizabeth in 1977
In the past few days, we've seen a number of celebs and royal family members commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II, following her passing last week at the age of 96. But we nearly missed a post that Dolly Parton shared, which revisited a moment from the ’70s when she got to meet and perform for the late monarch.
