In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, the cast and crew of the Netflix series The Crown are taking a moment to pause in honor of the late monarch. Per a new report by Deadline, the show’s creator Peter Morgan has released an official statement regarding the status of the series. As the royal family mourns the queen’s death, Morgan shared that production for season five has come to a halt out of respect for the monarch’s passing.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO