United States Postal Service Hiring In Fort Wayne This Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The United States Postal Service will hold a job fair in Fort Wayne this week as USPS is looking to fill several positions. The job fair takes place on Wednesday, September 14th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Allen County Public Library at 6600 East State Boulevard.
Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown returns to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Thousands were in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday for Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown. Nine-year-old Zeke spent the day hanging out with his friends at the Botanical Conservatory. “We’re gonna smell the smelly things and we’re gonna go down the slide and look at...
Annual “Be A Tourist In Your Own Hometown” Event Another Success
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne residents explored the city as tourists on Sunday. The annual “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown” event Sunday has grown in popularity over the past several years across Fort Wayne and this years’ occurrence was no exception, despite a day that saw predominately rainy conditions for most of the day. Several members of the community explored several Fort Wayne staples like the Allen County Courthouse, Allen County Public Library, Freemasons Hall, History Center, Botanical Conservatory, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and several others. Kristen Guthrie with Visit Fort Wayne told The Journal Gazette that the event is a “tremendous gift to the community” and that the goal is to turn residents into Fort Wayne ambassadors.
Land trust reopens with more accessible features
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit dedicated to preserving land in the area has renovated its headquarters with the goal of providing a more accessible environment. ACRES Land Trust celebrated a grand re-opening of its headquarters Saturday in Huntertown. Visitors were able to explore features like a new trail, which the nonprofit said marks the first phase of an accessible trail system in the area.
MetalX completes purchase of secondary aluminum melter
MetalX, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has completed the transaction to acquire the assets and business of secondary aluminum melter SRT Aluminum in Wabash, Indiana, which converts aluminum scrap into specification remelt scrap ingot (RSI) in sow and ingot form. With the closing of the purchase, the newly acquired company is operating as MetalX Aluminum Conversion LLC, or MAC.
Fire crews put out flames at home on Fort Wayne’s southwest side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews put out flames at a home on the city’s southwest side Saturday afternoon, FWFD said in a press release. The fire started around 2:52 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Miner Street. Crews reported they had the fire under control by 3:14 p.m.
Community honors Fort Wayne leader with memorial sign
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Black Expo unveiled a memorial sign Saturday in honor of Lincoln “Link” Chapman. Friends, family and community members gathered at the memorial to celebrate his life and leadership. The sign was unveiled on Jefferson Boulevard. Chapman died at 80 years old...
Echoes Of The Past Tractor Drive Honored Kurt Miller
For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton counties to honor Kurt Miller. Twenty-five tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive, according to a provided news release. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son, along with the club.
Fort Wayne couple shares favorite features of historic West Central home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After more than two decades living in the West Central neighborhood, Jake Patten and Becky Johnson are known for opening their doors often to visitors. That includes featuring their historic home on the 40th annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden Tour. Both have...
Tips for parking in downtown Fort Wayne
Visit Fort Wayne's VP of Marketing and Communications, Kristen Guthrie, says the truth of the matter is there are plenty of spots available.
Power restored in southwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that Deer Ridge Elementary School will be on an eLearning day. The move was prompted by what the school district described as ‘inconsistent power.’. The electrical issue was due to an outage affecting Indiana Michigan Power customers in...
Man arrested in Indianapolis in connection to Fort Wayne homicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested in Indianapolis last Thursday in connection to a Fort Wayne homicide case. Fort Wayne Police say Quantae Jackson, 28, was arrested in the 5400 block of Shamus Drive in Indianapolis at 1:40 p.m. He was taken back to Fort Wayne and is charged with murder and attempted murder in related to the homicide of Calvin Keys, 27, back on July 4.
Learn a trade and get paid with Local 166
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Pursuing a new career can be a challenge, but a program at Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 166 can make the transition easier. The program allows students to work and attend classes.
Mural celebrates diversity in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new project celebrating all walks of life is underway. If you’re driving downtown, you may get a glimpse of the Unity Mural. It’s a project in collaboration with Art This Way, the Downtown Improvement District, and DeBrand Fine Chocolates. The mural is located between The Landing and Promenade Park, under the railroad underpass on South Harrison Street. Totaling up to 4,000 square feet, it covers two cement pillars on each side of the street with additional space behind them that could be added to as well.
US 30 traffic flowing again after semi rollover
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A semi rolled over on U.S. 30 in western Allen County Thursday morning, snarling traffic on the highway. Indiana State Police responded around 8 a.m. to a report of a semi rollover on U.S. 30 near Stalhut Road, less than four miles from the Allen-Whitley line.
A New Plant in Indiana Uses a Process Called ‘Pyrolysis’ to Recycle Plastic Waste. Critics Say It’s Really Just Incineration
ASHLEY, Indiana—The bales, bundles and bins of plastic waste are stacked 10 feet high in a shiny new warehouse that rises from a grassy field near a town known for its bright yellow smiley-face water tower. Jay Schabel exudes the same happy optimism. He’s president of the plastics division...
An oasis in the heart of downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Tucked away in the heart of downtown is one of Fort Wayne’s most unique attractions. The Botanical Conservatory is an oasis of living things. Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams takes us on a tour.
Mad Anthony hosts annual craft beer fest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mad Anthony Brewing Company is hosting an annual craft beer fest Saturday. Brewed in the Fort features beers and ciders crafted in the Fort Wayne area and around Indiana. It’s the 23rd year for the festival. The event is only for adults over...
‘Faster than 911’: Gun store’s billboard overlooks playground in Indiana
A billboard for a gun store, located near a playground in Indiana, has drawn mixed reactions on social media. The yellow-orange billboard for ZX Gun shows a large handgun next to the words, “Faster than 911,” photos posted Sept. 3 on Facebook show. The advertisement can be seen from Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne.
Frontier work leads to construction at northeast Fort Wayne intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers can expect increased traffic at a northeast Fort Wayne intersection while Frontier Communications crews work for the next week, the City announced Tuesday. Frontier is working on communication lines at the intersection of Reed and St. Joe Center roads, the City’s Traffic Engineering...
