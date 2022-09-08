May her sweet soul 🙏🏽❤♥RIP. She will be missed but God know it best. She is a peaceful Queen. I remember when she visited Guyana their was a Special Carage well decorated on the train she ride from Georgetown to Berbice in Guyana 🇬🇾. I was a young country girl living just at the side of the Train line in a Village Call Ann's Grove Two Friends Village on the East Coast of Demerara. That great news will goes out the QUEENS will be Passing through the East Coast of Demerara people will flocked at the side of the line just watch for that train to pass. She sat so quietly and Waves her hands to us. Those were good memories of our beloved QUEENS Elizabeth 11. May her soul RIP 🙏🏽 and rise in Glory.
Sad queen Elizabeth passed, prayers sent, I feel in my heart for Harry- probably left because he always felt second , his mom who unfairly was killed, would had had treated them the same- treating sons different is horrible
y'all know exactly why Harry and Meghan left the UK, so stop downing them,everyone is mad at Harry cause he married a black woman, he took his wife out of the environment for a reason
