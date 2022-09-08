Read full article on original website
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List Worthy
Free Princeton Tuition For Most Families Earning Under $100,000 Per Year
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault Line
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New Brunswick
One of the Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants in New Jersey is a Culinary Delight
Walmart employee in New Jersey accused of stealing nearly $200K, police say
A New Jersey woman is accused of stealing nearly $200,000 in a series of thefts from a Walmart where she worked, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, Megan B. Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree theft. The...
PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
Former Aberdeen, NJ Police Officer sentenced for tampering with evidence twice at ATPD
A former police officer in Aberdeen Township has received a jail sentence after he was found to have tampered with evidence on two separate occasions. The details from the case and sentence were announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 35-year-old Philip...
Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities
There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
N.J. pets in need: Sept. 12, 2022
Morris County will hold a free rabies clinic on Sept. 17 at 200 South St. in Morristown. The clinic is open to all New Jersey residents and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morristown Animal Control. Dogs should be leashed, and cats should be in carriers; no paperwork is required to obtain a free pet vaccination.
Suspicious package at Newark, NJ Airport delays flights, reports say
NEWARK — Dozens of flights at Newark International Liberty Airport have been delayed Sunday due to reports of a suspicious package, according to reports. Around 1 p.m., the official EWR Twitter account said that Terminal C levels 1 and 2 had been closed to traffic. However, there was no immediate information about the cause of the closures.
wrnjradio.com
Employee stole nearly $200K from Walmart in Mansfield Township
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Walmart employee was arrested after it was discovered that she had allegedly stolen nearly $200,000 from the Mansfield Township store, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mansfield Township police began its investigation after being contacted by Walmart indicating large sums...
Warren County Walmart Employee Stole Nearly $200K In Cash: Prosecutor
A Walmart worker in Warren County stole nearly $200,000 in cash, authorities charged. Megan B. Tuttle, of Mendham Rd. West in Mendham, is accused of stealing cash totaling $198,899 on at least 15 different occasions while working at the Walmart in Mansfield Township, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release on Thursday, Sept. 8.
UPDATE: Truck dumps 50 bags of flour onto Easton hill, dispatch supervisor says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new details from the Easton Police Department. A rig carrying loads of bagged flour dumped its contents Sunday as the driver made its way up a steep hill in Easton, according to a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor. The incident happened...
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Jackson, NJ man in critical condition following scary collision in Manchester, NJ
A Jackson Township man is in critical condition following a collision with a motor vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning in Manchester Township. The preliminary details of the Sunday accident were released by the Manchester Township Police Department. It was an accident where the motor vehicle trying to...
8 firefighters hurt, 3 critically after two fire trucks collide while heading to New Jersey fire
The fire trucks were heading to a fire at an electronics store in Paterson and crashed at the intersection of Broadway and Straight St.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
Morris County Man Assaulted Victim At Local Business, Police Say
A Morris County man was charged after assaulting a victim at a local business, authorities said. Martin Aguilar, 28, is accused of assaulting the victim at a business in Denville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, township police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 9. Aguilar, of Denville, was charged with...
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
Armed Man Shot Dead By State Police In Eastern PA
An armed man was shot dead by state police on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Monroe County, authorities said. An unidentified 36-year-old man was fatally shot while troopers were completing a welfare check at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township around 10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
spartaindependent.com
Sparta PD says beware of door-to-door ‘Lysol’ sales
On social media, reports of a man, or men, attempting to sell cleaning products, particularly Lysol, door to door, prompted concern from residents who suspected they may have an ulterior motive of some sort. Some posts described one of the men as becoming irritated when turned away, but so far there have been no reports of illegal activity, outside of the unsanctioned solicitation.
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
ocscanner.news
NEWARK: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE CLOSES TWO LEVELS OF TERMINAL C AT NEWARK AIRPORT
A scare, flashbacks. anxiety and a flood of emotions ran through travelers arriving and departing from Newark International Airport, terminal C, after two levels were closed as a result of a suspicious package. United Airlines flights coming into Newark were held at their departing airports. We understand over 60 flights were impacted by this scare. Terminal C is open for business as usual at this time.
