ESPN updates Week 2 SP+. Here’s where every Big Ten team ranks
Most Big Ten teams have just one game now under the belt, while a handful have two. Every team has a nonconference game on Saturday; for some, it will be their first.
While it’s too early to tell exactly how good (or bad) some teams might be, the Big Ten has made some big plays early in the season already, highlighted by Ohio State’s win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame. But Penn State played Purdue. Michigan, Wisconsin and Maryland impressed, and Rutgers went to Boston College to get an unexpected road win.
ESPN’s Bill Connelly, the resident advanced analytics statistician, creates a tempo and opponent-adjusted hierarchy of all the FBS-level teams in college football, called SP+. Now that we’ve seen every team play, here is where every Big Ten team ranks, against each other, as well as as a whole across the sport.
14
Northwestern Wildcats
Rank Pvs Off. Def.
80 89 97 62
13
Indiana Hoosiers
Rank Pvs Off. Def.
79 86 92 66
12
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rank Pvs Off. Def.
74 80 93 54
11
Illinois Fighting Illini
Rank Pvs Off. Def.
70 79 98 36
10
Maryland Terrapins
Rank Pvs Off. Def.
55 54 33 77
9
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Rank Pvs Off. Def.
48 44 53 37
8
Purdue Boilermakers
Rank Pvs Off. Def.
43 34 48 33
7
Iowa Hawkeyes
Rank Pvs Off. Def.
41 27 75 7
6
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Rank Pvs Off. Def.
28 31 61 11
5
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rank Pvs Off. Def.
21 13 54 9
4
Michigan State Spartans
Rank Pvs Off. Def.
20 15 27 26
3
Wisconsin Badgers
Rank Pvs Off. Def.
9 17 50 5
2
Michigan Wolverines
Rank Pvs Off. Def.
4 6 6 10
1
Ohio State Buckeyes
Rank Pvs Off. Def.
3 3 2 15
Comments / 0