ESPN updates Week 2 SP+. Here’s where every Big Ten team ranks

Most Big Ten teams have just one game now under the belt, while a handful have two. Every team has a nonconference game on Saturday; for some, it will be their first.

While it’s too early to tell exactly how good (or bad) some teams might be, the Big Ten has made some big plays early in the season already, highlighted by Ohio State’s win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame. But Penn State played Purdue. Michigan, Wisconsin and Maryland impressed, and Rutgers went to Boston College to get an unexpected road win.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly, the resident advanced analytics statistician, creates a tempo and opponent-adjusted hierarchy of all the FBS-level teams in college football, called SP+. Now that we’ve seen every team play, here is where every Big Ten team ranks, against each other, as well as as a whole across the sport.

14

Northwestern Wildcats

Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

80 89 97 62

13

Indiana Hoosiers

Rich Januszek-Herald-Times

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

79 86 92 66

12

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

74 80 93 54

11

Illinois Fighting Illini

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

70 79 98 36

10

Maryland Terrapins

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

55 54 33 77

9

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

48 44 53 37

8

Purdue Boilermakers

Photo: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

43 34 48 33

7

Iowa Hawkeyes

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

41 27 75 7

6

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

28 31 61 11

5

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

21 13 54 9

4

Michigan State Spartans

Junfu Han-Detroit Free Press

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

20 15 27 26

3

Wisconsin Badgers

Mark Hoffmann-Journal-Sentinel

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

9 17 50 5

2

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

4 6 6 10

1

Ohio State Buckeyes

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

3 3 2 15