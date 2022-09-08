ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

ESPN updates Week 2 SP+. Here’s where every Big Ten team ranks

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NK4f3_0hncujTc00

Most Big Ten teams have just one game now under the belt, while a handful have two. Every team has a nonconference game on Saturday; for some, it will be their first.

While it’s too early to tell exactly how good (or bad) some teams might be, the Big Ten has made some big plays early in the season already, highlighted by Ohio State’s win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame. But Penn State played Purdue. Michigan, Wisconsin and Maryland impressed, and Rutgers went to Boston College to get an unexpected road win.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly, the resident advanced analytics statistician, creates a tempo and opponent-adjusted hierarchy of all the FBS-level teams in college football, called SP+. Now that we’ve seen every team play, here is where every Big Ten team ranks, against each other, as well as as a whole across the sport.

14

Northwestern Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JR6I9_0hncujTc00
Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

80 89 97 62

13

Indiana Hoosiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpEvY_0hncujTc00
Rich Januszek-Herald-Times

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

79 86 92 66

12

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrN5D_0hncujTc00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

74 80 93 54

11

Illinois Fighting Illini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ku2Mh_0hncujTc00
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

70 79 98 36

10

Maryland Terrapins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3480Ls_0hncujTc00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

55 54 33 77

9

Nebraska Cornhuskers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lbjqd_0hncujTc00
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

48 44 53 37

8

Purdue Boilermakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9Vky_0hncujTc00
Photo: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

43 34 48 33

7

Iowa Hawkeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VI6Gf_0hncujTc00
Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

41 27 75 7

6

Minnesota Golden Gophers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wKVaQ_0hncujTc00
Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

28 31 61 11

5

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

21 13 54 9

4

Michigan State Spartans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ePluD_0hncujTc00
Junfu Han-Detroit Free Press

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

20 15 27 26

3

Wisconsin Badgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOnEx_0hncujTc00
Mark Hoffmann-Journal-Sentinel

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

9 17 50 5

2

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tw8Gq_0hncujTc00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

4 6 6 10

1

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12E0Cg_0hncujTc00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Rank Pvs Off. Def.

3 3 2 15

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scott Frost fired by Nebraska Cornhuskers

Well, Michigan football won’t get ‘outhit’ in November it looks like. It turns out favorite sons can get fired by the football teams they lead. Nebraska had hoped that it had hired its own version of Jim Harbaugh when it brought in Scott Frost, the former Huskers quarterback who had led UCF to an undefeated season. However, things have not gone well in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten power rankings after Week 2: A new No. 1 team again, lots of movement overall

It was a very, very confusing week, not just in the Big Ten, but across college football. Week 2 was filled with big upsets across the sport, with teams like Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Florida going down. Alabama probably should have lost to Texas on the road, but managed to pull out the last-moment win. In the Big Ten, Nebraska lost to a team it should have beaten handily, Wisconsin lost to a Power Five team, but one it should have beaten handily, Northwestern lost after it appeared the Wildcats had turned the corner, and Iowa lost to rival Iowa State. However, Michigan won big, Ohio State looked better than it had in Week 1, as did Penn State and Michigan State. The other teams did what they were supposed to do.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas jumps another six spots in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The Razorbacks took care of business against South Carolina in their SEC opener, but they got some help for some upset that happened around the country for the large leap in the coaches poll. Head coaches around the country put the Razorbacks to No. 11, once again jumping six spots in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll for the second week in a row. The 44-30 win over South Carolina again impressed the college football world. Our Taylor Jones believes that Arkansas can be the first team this season to defeat the evil empire – I mean Alabama – in a couple...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#College Football#Michigan Wolverines#American Football#Ohio State#Fbs#Northwestern Wildcats#Indiana Hoosiers#Illinois Fighting Illini#Nebraska Cornhuskers#Purdue#Iowa#Wisconsin Badgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best reactions from Arkansas’ 44-30 win over South Carolina

Football in Arkansas is fun again. The Razorbacks and their fan base have mostly suffered the last 10 years. Coach Sam Pittman brought some light in 2020 and opened the iris last year. Now, in 2022, the Hogs are a force with which to be reckoned. It isn’t just Hogs Faithful who are taking notice. The 16th-ranked Razorbacks have drawn the attention of college football at large. Saturday’s win over South Carolina was more evidence of it. Arkansas certainly won’t drop in the polls when the next batch of rankings are released and could even move up. No one would be surprised. Not even the national media. The respect for the Razorbacks has returned and considering next week comes against former coach Bobby Petrino, it couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Life is a circle. Welphttps://twitter.com/RealWildhog/status/1568641380733296643The Beasthttps://twitter.com/That_Guy_Harris/status/1568644355837026304 Sanders had seven tackles by halftime, including two for-loss and a pass break-up. It was sheer sideline-to-sideline work for the transfer from Alabama.No lies detectedhttps://twitter.com/NicoleAuerbach/status/1568673387555475458 The Hogs are a combination of smashmouth and beauty. The saviors of college football? Maybe.The former players have pride in the programhttps://twitter.com/jonathanmarsh40/status/1568694791860355073 Marshall had to live through the rough years of Arkansas football. Glad to see he's never left the Hogs behind.No better companyhttps://twitter.com/ChoateMason/status/156868323651106406511
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It didn’t take long for it to become obvious that Hawaii was overmatched by the Michigan Wolverines. The No. 4 team in the country was taking on one of the worst teams at the FBS-level, and it showed very quickly, as Michigan jumped out to a commanding lead. The game eventually slowed as the Wolverines put in reserves, down far beyond the two-deep, and Hawaii managed to get on the board as a result. Still, it was a 56-10 win for the maize and blue, and perhaps even more exciting was that it appears that Michigan has a new starting quarterback.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Auburn: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Penn State Nittany Lions head south to take on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday for a highly anticipated non-conference matchup. After last season’s showdown in primetime in Beaver Stadium, Penn State could be heading into some dangerous territory before a wild and energetic crowd with the Tigers looking for some revenge. Penn State held on to win last year’s meeting, the first in the home-and-home scheduling agreement between the two schools. This will be Penn State’s first time playing at Auburn. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Mark May’s biggest disappointment in Week 1? Surprise, surprise it is Ohio State

Mark May wasn’t that impressed with Ohio State’s output in the first work of the college football season. In fact, the former ESPN analyst and two-time Super Bowl winner thought that Ohio State was among the biggest disappointments of the first full week of the season. This, after Ohio State pulled off what might arguably have been the most impressive win to start the season. In a battle of two teams ranked in the top five, Ohio State beat Notre Dame last Saturday night 21-10. It wasn’t a sloppy home win for the Buckeyes, but some national pundits felt that it lacked...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Nebraska fires Scott Frost after abysmal start to 2022 season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers got off to an abysmal start to the 2022 college football season, and as a result, the program has finally pulled the plug on the Scott Frost experiment. On Sunday, after Nebraska was shockingly routed 45-42 by Georgia Southern, the team’s second humiliating loss of the season, Frost was informed that he’d […] The post Nebraska fires Scott Frost after abysmal start to 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy