When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
The fall season in New Jersey always brings beautiful foliage, pumpkin patches, and plenty of spooky attractions. If you're looking for one of the best and scariest corn mazes in the state, look no further than The Field of Terror. A day and night time destination that's perfect for the whole family, keep reading to learn more.
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
It’s the time of year when we start thinking about corn. Fall harvest inevitably involve corn and that means that when you’re out seeking fun activities to do with the kids, you’ll be looking for a corn maze. But how about when you’re looking for something romantic to do? A corn maze? Yes, I’m tellin’ ya!
Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
Long Branch has been our summer go-to place when heading to the shore for a day or longer stay. It’s about an hour and a half drive on weekdays to the white sand beach. Since we like eating outside in Pier Village, we frequent the same places along the boardwalk. We’re there more for the view of the Atlantic than the food.
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner. Two, many are open 24/7. And three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the East Coast.
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geographic map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
Ocean County authorities are investigating after a man drowned in the waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
The Somerset County 4-H Association Rummage Sale will be held on Sept. from 5 to 8 p.m., Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 8 p.m., and Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Rummage Sale is one of our favorite fundraisers because all the money we make from the event goes directly to the Somerset County 4-H Association to help support The Ted Blum 4-H Center which hosts our over 60+ clubs throughout the year as well as special events for both members and the public,” said Mellissa Smutko, Somerset County 4-H Association member and Rummage Sale organizer.
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
BurgerFi, a national chain burger place, is set to open two New Jersey locations. Their newest restaurant is scheduled to open on Sep. 23 at the Ellsburg Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, with another planned for Newark Liberty Airport to open in the coming months. As you might imagine, BurgerFi...
Sure, it’s called the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, but this time it’s going to be held in Edison at the New Jersey Expo Center on Sep. 10. It’s their “back to school jam” event. Typically, the TPRF is held at the Cure Arena in Trenton.
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This single-family, four-bedroom, four-bath, all-brick center-hall colonial home is in excellent move-in condition with an in-ground pool, an outdoor kitchen in the backyard and a full finished basement, according to the listing on SILive.com.
