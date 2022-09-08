ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Travel Maven

This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
East Brunswick, NJ
Government
City
East Brunswick, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall

Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
biteofthebest.com

Eating at the Shore, Long Branch, NJ

Long Branch has been our summer go-to place when heading to the shore for a day or longer stay. It’s about an hour and a half drive on weekdays to the white sand beach. Since we like eating outside in Pier Village, we frequent the same places along the boardwalk. We’re there more for the view of the Atlantic than the food.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop

Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Somerset County 4-H Association to host rummage sale

The Somerset County 4-H Association Rummage Sale will be held on Sept. from 5 to 8 p.m., Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 8 p.m., and Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Rummage Sale is one of our favorite fundraisers because all the money we make from the event goes directly to the Somerset County 4-H Association to help support The Ted Blum 4-H Center which hosts our over 60+ clubs throughout the year as well as special events for both members and the public,” said Mellissa Smutko, Somerset County 4-H Association member and Rummage Sale organizer.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Mercer County Bar Named One Of Best Sports Bars In NJ

There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

East Brunswick Sentinel

East Brunswick, NJ
Local news for East Brunswick in Middlesex County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/eb-sentinel/

