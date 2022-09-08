Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Wood Forecasts 20 Percent Hike in UK Engineering, Technical Roles
'We're committed to attracting and retaining the critical skills that will help energy assets realize their fullest potential'. — Wood has revealed that it is forecasting a 20 percent increase in headcount across technical and engineering roles in its UK operations, equating to around 300 new positions by the end of the year.
Teijin Automotive Technologies Multi-Material Battery Enclosure Named ACCE Parts Award Winner
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Teijin Automotive Technologies (formerly Continental Structural Plastics) today announced that its innovative, multi-material battery enclosure has received the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) ACCE People’s Choice Award. The winner of this award is selected from the SPE ACCE Innovation Awards entries by all attendees at the annual automotive composites exposition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005813/en/ Teijin Automotive Technologies’ award-winning multi-material battery enclosure reduces EV weight and improves safety performance. (Photo: Business Wire)
rigzone.com
Carbon Capture Not Good Enough To Achieve Decarbonization
A new study reviewed 13 carbon capture projects – 55 percent of the total worldwide capacity – and found both the technology and regulatory framework wanting. — A new study by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) reviewed 13 carbon capture projects from around the world, accounting for around 55 percent of the total current operational capacity worldwide, and has found both the technology and regulatory framework wanting.
Comments / 0