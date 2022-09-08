A new study reviewed 13 carbon capture projects – 55 percent of the total worldwide capacity – and found both the technology and regulatory framework wanting. — A new study by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) reviewed 13 carbon capture projects from around the world, accounting for around 55 percent of the total current operational capacity worldwide, and has found both the technology and regulatory framework wanting.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO