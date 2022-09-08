Read full article on original website
Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Fantasy football players with stock in Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas are among my winners from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Aaron Rodgers and Dameon Pierce stock owners are Week 1 losers. I considered average draft position (ADP), Week 1 opportunities and performance...
Jags still waiting for generational QB Lawrence to take leap
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was supposed to be better than this by now. He was, after all, widely considered a generational quarterback when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But the second-year pro looked a lot like he did as a rookie in a 28-22 loss at Washington to open the season Sunday. Errant throws. Head-scratching decisions. And not enough help around him to make a difference. “I don’t have all the answers right now,” Lawrence said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. There’s a lot of things that we control that we didn’t do a great job of controlling. We have to play smarter all the way around, every position. There is a lot of stuff we have to work on.”
Warriors' Stephen Curry on potentially playing with Kevin Durant again: 'Hell, yeah!'
Kevin Durant's summer saga of "Will he or won't he be traded from the Brooklyn Nets?" finally ended in August. While Durant and the Nets eventually agreed to " move forward" with their partnership, it sure seemed for a while that the 12-time All-Star would be sent packing. Among the...
