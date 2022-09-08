ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

floridaweekly.com

Enclave of Distinction: How a beautiful piece of land becomes a neighborhood

Steve Fiterman, developer and founder of Distinctive Communities searched parcels throughout Southwest Florida to find the perfect place to create The Enclave of Naples. He found it nestled between Mediterra and Talis Park on Livingston Road in North Naples. Location, location, location is still the most important factor to consider...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals

Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com

New microbrewery is coming to Southwest Florida

A microbrewery hangout spot is coming to Fort Myers. The Swamp Cat Brewing Company will be replacing the abandoned church on the corner of Fowler Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. The Swamp Cat team said they hope to have the brewery opened by February.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Hut Restaurant, Tropical Gardens in Fort Myers sell for $1.9 million

Shows Team Enterprises LLC purchased the 13,247-square-foot Hut Conference Center on 3.86 acres at 5150 Buckingham Road in Fort Myers from The Hut at the Peace Tropical & Gardens LLC for $1.9 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Steve Smith of 360 LLC represented the buyer.
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read recent reviews from past issues, including …. And Texas Roadhouse (South Naples), Cocomo's Grill, Marco Prime, Papusas Salvadorenas (food truck, East Naples), Fin Bistro, Foxboro Sports Tavern (East Naples), Capri Fish House, Mi Mercado (East Naples), Pinchers, Marco Island Brewery, Ciao Bella Ristorante Italiano, Paradise Seafood & Gourmet Market, La Familia Mexican Taqueria (East Naples), The Sen (South Naples), Tropical Smoothie Café, Tokyo Thai Sushi (East Naples), The SpeakEasy, Z’s Music Kitchen (South Naples), Zaza Mexican Kitchen, Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House, Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli (South Naples), Mango's Dockside Bistro, Jackie’s Chinese, Crazy Flamingo, Stonewalls, Nacho Mama's, Empire Bagel Factory, Leebe Fish, Tony's N.Y. Pizza, Su's Garden Chinese, Napoli On The Bay, Island Gypsy, Garibaldi Mexican Grill & Bakery (South Naples), Smith House Restaurant & Tavern, Skillets (East Naples), Doreen's Cup of Joe, Michelbob’s Championship Ribs & Steaks, Sunset Grille, Sami's, Sand Bar, Hoot's Breakfast & Lunch, 2Shea's Salty Dog, Island Chicken, Cocomo's, Da Vinci’s Ristoranté Italiano, Thai Sushi By KJ, Thai, Thai Sushi Bowl (South Naples), Italian Market & Deli, Joey D's, Sale e Pepe, The Snook Inn, Joey's Pizza & Pasta, La Tavola, The Oyster Society, Arturo's Bistro, Marek's Bar & Bistro, CJ's On The Bay, Crabby Lady, Davide Italian Café & Deli, Paradise Found (Goodland), Little Bar (Goodland), Osteria Capri (Isles of Capri), Micky's Pizza (Isles of Capri), Summer Day Market & Café, Verdi's American Bistro, 21 Spices by Chef Asif (East Naples), Kretch's, Dolce Mare, Island Cheese Company, Big Al's Deli, Let's Eat Asian Fusion (South Naples), Bistro Soleil, Red Roosters, Hammock Grill, Café de Marco, The Boulevard, Old Marco Pub, Stan's Idle Hour, Dolphin Tiki, Pelican Bend, and Stilts Bar & Grill.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

One of the largest land deals sells for over $67 million dollars

On September 9 2022 Seefried PSO Fort Myers, A Delaware LLC sold property located at 16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers (The “Last Mile” off Alico location of Amazon) to ET Ft Myers LLC, a Delaware registered LLC aka Elm Tree Funds LLC of 120 South Central Ave, Suite 300 St Louis Missouri for $67,800,356.00. The deed was executed by SIP 31, LLC Ferdinand C Seefried as Manager.
FORT MYERS, FL
City
Naples, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders

A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
NAPLES, FL
estero-fl.gov

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the Golf Coast Driving Range on September 9, 2022

Left to right: Estero Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Nancy Brodbeck, Vice-Mayor Jon McLain, Mayor Katy Errington, Estero Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Sharon Van Rite, Estero Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Pamela Mueller, Estero Forever Foundation Chair George Zaluki, Chamber Board member Bill Ribble, Councilmember Joanne Ribble, Chamber Board members Joe Pavich Sr. and Joni Pavich.
ESTERO, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Bayshore Drive Finalist for Great Places in Florida Award

The Florida chapter of the American Planning Association has announced that Bayshore Drive in Collier County is a finalist for the 2022 Great Places in Florida Award!. Great Places in Florida is a unique award program because communities submit nominations, and the public determines the winner. Each year the nominees focus on unique, memorable places in Florida. This annual award recognizes places with a sense of place, cultural and historical interest, community involvement, and a vision for tomorrow. The program is based on an annual theme to celebrate an element of community planning that contributes to the “greatness” of a place. This year’s theme is Great Healthy Places.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ashes from ground zero find a final resting place in Southwest Florida

A portion of American history scooped up from ground zero 21 years ago now has a home in Southwest Florida. 21 years after the most tragic day in modern American history, Friar Robert Tabbert of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in south Fort Myers will lead his parishioners to a place of peace known as the Memorial Garden.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Airline lands new hub in SWFL, will add 35 jobs

​​Avelo Airlines, a fast-growing carrier in the region, has announced plans to open a new base of operations at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. The base will be the Connecticut-based airlines’ fourth, joining Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new base at Southwest Florida International (RSW) will create 35 jobs, according to a statement.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Single-family homes known as ‘horizontal apartments’ popping up

They aren’t single-family homes for sale. They aren’t condos sharing common walls. They aren’t multi-story apartments with tenants above or below you. They are something new to Southwest Florida, communities of single-family homes, sometimes called horizontal apartments, for rent only. The first one, The Odyssey by Soltura, opened July 1 with 129 units on Forum Boulevard east of Interstate 75. It’s not going to be the last.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Economists share insights at NABOR’s annual economic summit in Naples

A trio of economists shared their outlooks and predictions on the region’s shifting real estate market and the economy in general during the Naples Area Board of Realtors’ 10th annual Economic Summit. Market statistics and predictions were presented Thursday afternoon at the Naples Hilton by Lawrence Yun, chief...
NAPLES, FL

