The Florida chapter of the American Planning Association has announced that Bayshore Drive in Collier County is a finalist for the 2022 Great Places in Florida Award!. Great Places in Florida is a unique award program because communities submit nominations, and the public determines the winner. Each year the nominees focus on unique, memorable places in Florida. This annual award recognizes places with a sense of place, cultural and historical interest, community involvement, and a vision for tomorrow. The program is based on an annual theme to celebrate an element of community planning that contributes to the “greatness” of a place. This year’s theme is Great Healthy Places.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO