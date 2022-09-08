Read full article on original website
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAA
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
9/11 remembrance events in Southwest Florida
How the Southwest Florida community is remembering the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks 21 years later.
WINKNEWS.com
Ashes from ground zero find a final resting place in Southwest Florida
A portion of American history scooped up from ground zero 21 years ago now has a home in Southwest Florida. 21 years after the most tragic day in modern American history, Friar Robert Tabbert of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in south Fort Myers will lead his parishioners to a place of peace known as the Memorial Garden.
homesenator.com
Fort Myers Real Estate Housing Market
Fort Myers is a city in Lee County, Florida, United States. The city is named after Colonel Abraham C. Myers, a 19th-century soldier who fought in the Second Seminole War (1836–1842). The population was 64,995 at the 2010 census and as of 2018 the population estimate was 67,309 according to the census estimate.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Hut Restaurant, Tropical Gardens in Fort Myers sell for $1.9 million
Shows Team Enterprises LLC purchased the 13,247-square-foot Hut Conference Center on 3.86 acres at 5150 Buckingham Road in Fort Myers from The Hut at the Peace Tropical & Gardens LLC for $1.9 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Steve Smith of 360 LLC represented the buyer.
Southwest Florida anglers gathering on gulf waters to 'Fish Like MADD'
A local area fishing tournament taking place on Lee County waters is helping a non profit protect families from drunk driving.
WINKNEWS.com
New microbrewery is coming to Southwest Florida
A microbrewery hangout spot is coming to Fort Myers. The Swamp Cat Brewing Company will be replacing the abandoned church on the corner of Fowler Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. The Swamp Cat team said they hope to have the brewery opened by February.
WINKNEWS.com
Landscapers speak out about the new ban on gas leaf blowers
Landscapers are fighting back after a rule to ban gas leaf blowers in Sanibel is going into effect. The group that called for the ban is a renewable energy working group, they say gas blowers create too much pollution. WINK News talked to Jesus Hernandez, he owns his own landscaping...
One of the largest land deals sells for over $67 million dollars
On September 9 2022 Seefried PSO Fort Myers, A Delaware LLC sold property located at 16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers (The “Last Mile” off Alico location of Amazon) to ET Ft Myers LLC, a Delaware registered LLC aka Elm Tree Funds LLC of 120 South Central Ave, Suite 300 St Louis Missouri for $67,800,356.00. The deed was executed by SIP 31, LLC Ferdinand C Seefried as Manager.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Major Imperial Crossing project one step closer to approval by Bonita Springs council
The question of what may officially replace what once was Bamboo Village in downtown Bonita Springs may be answered next month as City Council prepares to make a lease agreement with Barron Collier Cos. for a multi-use development of apartments, commercial and park space. The 5.3-acre property in question, off...
WINKNEWS.com
The housing market continues heating up in SWFL
A scorching housing market has put Cape Coral and other southwest Florida cities at the top of the list put together by The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. One realtor said she sold a home to someone who still works in New York. The home has views of Cape’s canal waterways, which may be more appealing than the grinding work in the city that never sleeps.
WINKNEWS.com
Car crashes into a building in Cape Coral
A car crashed into a building in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an older person driving crashed into a building at 3108 Santa Barbara Boulevard. Nobody was arrested or injured resulting from the crash but the building was damaged. Nobody was sitting outside...
Mysuncoast.com
Food truck rally for the Mendoza Family
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Food trucks from around the Suncoast joined together on September 10 to help one family. Uncle Franks Hot Dogs hosted the third rally to help support the Mendoza family after they lost their parents in a food truck crash. The community gathered in North Port off Tamiami Trail to collect donations including cash, clothes, and food for the family.
businessobserverfl.com
Airline lands new hub in SWFL, will add 35 jobs
Avelo Airlines, a fast-growing carrier in the region, has announced plans to open a new base of operations at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. The base will be the Connecticut-based airlines’ fourth, joining Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new base at Southwest Florida International (RSW) will create 35 jobs, according to a statement.
WINKNEWS.com
Farmer Mike’s U-Pick Farm reopening, expanding in Bonita Springs
In this Gulfshore Business report, Farmer Mike’s U-Pick Farm is reopening after its summer closure and will be expanding. Farmer Mike says he will be greatly widening the array of pick-your-own options. Watch the full report above.
WINKNEWS.com
Avelo Airlines brings new flight options to Southwest Florida International Airport
You’ll have more options when you book your next flight out of Southwest Florida International Airport. Avelo Airlines announced they’re opening a fourth base at the airport this fall. The new discount carrier flies to just one city from RSW right now. That will go to five cities...
WINKNEWS.com
Amazon no longer plans on building a facility in Fort Myers
Amazon has pulled the plug on a new facility it had planned in Fort Myers. Mayor Kevin Anderson and City Councilman Fred Burson have confirmed that the deal is off. The facility was supposed to be built on SR-82 across from The Forum. Amazon pulled out, in part, because the...
Mysuncoast.com
Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Economists share insights at NABOR’s annual economic summit in Naples
A trio of economists shared their outlooks and predictions on the region’s shifting real estate market and the economy in general during the Naples Area Board of Realtors’ 10th annual Economic Summit. Market statistics and predictions were presented Thursday afternoon at the Naples Hilton by Lawrence Yun, chief...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of throwing a blood sugar machine at a nurse
A man was arrested after throwing a blood sugar machine at a nurse in Naples. Mark Lovell, 53, was arrested on charges of assault with intent to commit violence, according to a Collier County report. On Saturday morning, a deputy responded to The Willoughs at Naples about a patient who...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bonita Springs’ Farmer Mike’s opens for season
Farmer Mike’s re-opened to the public Wednesday after being closed for the summer. Owner Michael Clevenger is a third-generation farmer in Bonita Springs. His grandfather Jim and father Mike started the business more than 25 years ago off Rosemary Drive on a 10-acre field. After being pushed out of that area shortly after, they wound up on a 40-acre field off Morton Avenue.
