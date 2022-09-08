Here are five Ole Miss Rebels who get our "Game Balls" after Saturday night's 59-3 whipping of Central Arkansas... Jaxson Dart may have ended the Ole Miss quarterback battle Saturday night, but head coach Lane Kiffin will examine the film before making a decision on who draws the start at Georgia Tech on Saturday. Dart, who came in in relief of starter Luke Altmyer, completed 10-of-15 passes for 182 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He was accurate on several long balls, u=including a 51-yarder to Jonathan Mingo. It looked as if Altmyer was stating a serious case for himself in the first quarter when he was on fire and started the game completing six of his first seven passes, two going for touchdowns. He also had one TD on the ground. An injury to his right shoulder, however, caused him to leave the game early with a final stat line of 6-for-13, 90 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Dart entered the game and was very successful.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO