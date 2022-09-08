ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Chris Rodriguez to return at Ole Miss Oct. 1

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez has been cleared to return at Ole Miss on Oct. 1, the school confirmed Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. The Wildcats starting running back had missed the first two games of the season and...
Lane Kiffin talks quarterback performances and what's next

Lane Kiffin did not end the quarterback battle Saturday night, but Jaxson Dart may have. Dart came on in relief of injured starter Luke Altmyer and completed 10-of-16 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions, as Ole Miss whipped FCS member Central Arkansas 59-3. Altmyer, who started the game on fire, left in the second quarter with what was described as an upper body injury. He could be seen tugging and pulling on his right shoulder. His last pass was an interception straight into the hands of a UCA defender.
Game Balls: Five Rebels who earned 'em Saturday night

Here are five Ole Miss Rebels who get our "Game Balls" after Saturday night's 59-3 whipping of Central Arkansas... Jaxson Dart may have ended the Ole Miss quarterback battle Saturday night, but head coach Lane Kiffin will examine the film before making a decision on who draws the start at Georgia Tech on Saturday. Dart, who came in in relief of starter Luke Altmyer, completed 10-of-15 passes for 182 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He was accurate on several long balls, u=including a 51-yarder to Jonathan Mingo. It looked as if Altmyer was stating a serious case for himself in the first quarter when he was on fire and started the game completing six of his first seven passes, two going for touchdowns. He also had one TD on the ground. An injury to his right shoulder, however, caused him to leave the game early with a final stat line of 6-for-13, 90 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Dart entered the game and was very successful.
Will it be wet in Oxford tonight?

Will it be a wet one inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium tonight when the 22nd-ranked Ole Miss Rebels (1-0, 0-0 SEC) host the FCS Central Arkansas Bears (0-1, 0-0 ASUN)? At 8 a.m. CT this morning a steady, a slow rain has been falling on Oxford. The good news, though, is rain...
Ole Miss to honor former player’s ‘indelible impact’ after his unexpected death

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels football program will honor the legacy of a former player on Saturday in Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Luke Knox, brother of former Ole Miss star tight-end Dawson Knox, spent four years in Oxford and wore the number 16 jersey before transferring to Florida International University to play for the Panthers in the 2022 season.
The Long Road Home (After Tonight’s Game)

Kosciusko High School football fans who are going to the game in Lewisburg tonight will have to take a detour on the way home. MDOT says I-55 southbound will be closed in Panola County beginning at 7 pm for bridge repairs. Traffic will be re-routed off the interstate at Batesville onto US 278, then south on State Route 315 to Water Valley, continuing south on State Route 7 to Coffeeville and then back on 55 north of Grenada. Because of the impact on post-game traffic, kickoff has been moved up to 7 pm.
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola...
Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County

Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
Diary of A Black Girl: Bre’Anna Coleman

EDITOR’S NOTE: Diary of a Black Girl is a monthly column focusing on the experiences of Black women at the University of Mississippi. In this installment, Opinion Editor Justice Rose interviews sophomore political science major Bre’Anna Coleman. Transitioning from Drew, Miss., to Oxford for my freshman year was...
U.S. Attorney: Oxford woman stole millions from Mississippi State sorority

An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank […]
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
