wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Flood Warning extended for most of southeastern Wisconsin until 3:00 a.m.
COMING UP ON WHETHER I WANT ALL THAT RAIN CAUSING SOME PROBLEMS FOR SOME OF YOU TONIGHT TOLD NEWS IS KENDALL KEYES JOINING US NOW LIVE FROM OAK CREEK AND ALSO LOOKING OUT THERE. YES, I’M ON OAK CREEK PARKWAY AND WE’RE NEAR MITCHELL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WHERE WINDS GUSTED UP TO 40 MILES PER HOUR TODAY. AND RIGHT HERE BEHIND ME, YOU CAN SEE A TREE HAS FALLEN AND IT’S COVERING JUST THE ENTIRETY OF THE ROADWAY. AND ACTUALLY, WHILE WE WERE STANDING OUT HERE, ANOTHER TREE BRANCH JUST DOWN THE ROAD ALSO FELL. WE’VE BEEN RECEIVING VIEWER PHOTOS IN CALEDONIA WHERE THE RAIN IS CAUSING BACK YARD FLOODING NEAR DOUGLAS AVENUE. CALEDONIA GOT MORE THAN SEVEN INCHES OF RAIN. AND THESE PHOTOS YOU’RE SEEING ARE FROM ABOUT 5 PM. AND THE VIEWER TELLS US IT’S GOTTEN EVEN WORSE SINCE THEN. LOOK, I KNOW YOU’VE BEEN DRIVING AROUND ALL EVENING LOOKING AT THIS WEATHER DAMAGE. HOW HAVE THE ROADS BEEN? ARE THEY SAFE FOR EVERYONE? WE HAVE BEEN KEEPING OUR EYES OUT FOR PONDING ON THE ROAD. AND WE’VE NOTICED SOME AREAS WHERE THE ROADWAYS ARE PRETTY SOAKED, BUT NOT SIGNIFICANT FLOODING QUITE YET, AT LEAST IN THE SOUTH MILWAUKEE AREA. AS ALWAYS, IT’S NEVER A BAD IDEA TO SLOW DOWN AND WATCH OUT FOR THOSE AREAS OF THE ROAD WHERE IT DIPS DOWN, BECAUSE THAT’S WHERE WE’VE BEE.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates, here’s why:
(WFRV) – Have a Wisconsin license plate that is older than 10 years, then a letter from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) may soon be on its way. Wisconsin is bringing back an old law that will impact drivers and their faded or old license plates. Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) worked with the state legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old, which many other states already have.
BEWARE: Wisconsin DMV Warns Of Text Message Scam
The scammers are attempting to impersonate the Wisconsin DMV.
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
wearegreenbay.com
Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
cwbradio.com
Two Prominent Case IH Farm Equipment Dealerships in Wisconsin Join Forces
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Two prominent Case IH farm equipment dealerships in Wisconsin have joined forces. Johnson Tractor announced it has acquired Value Implement. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the deal was finalized on September 1, which brings the combined total locations between the two companies to nine, three in Illinois and six in Wisconsin.
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
x1071.com
New Law Passed to Update Wisconsin License Plates
Many states have a mandatory replacement cycle to replace license plates, usually from four to ten years. Wisconsin used to have a program in place, but since it has ended, plates have started wearing out. Recent legislative changes are bringing that cycle back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT worked with the legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old. Within the next year, Wisconsin DOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. With their annual registration and based on the age of their license plate, drivers may get a bill for $8 for new plates if their plates are ten years old. Once a driver pays the fee, the DMV will send them new plates.
wpr.org
'People are just driving more recklessly': Wisconsin on track for 4th straight year with more traffic deaths
Wisconsinites are speeding more and wearing their seat belts less. The state is on track to see more traffic deaths this year than in 2021, which would mark the fourth straight year of increases. Speaking with Kate Archer Kent on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" on Friday, David Pabst...
Power outages reported across Southeast Wisconsin
Widespread flooding and storms are impacting power for more than 10,000 WeEnergies customers in the Milwaukee area Monday morning.
Ballot curing ban: What absentee voters need to know to make sure ballot counts
Absentee ballots start going out for the general election in less than two weeks. This time, it’s going to be more important than ever for voters to double-check their ballot envelopes.
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
WEAU-TV 13
Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally. Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.
28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Farmers to Get New Support for Managed Grazing
Managed grazing is one of several ways farmers can implement climate-friendly practices, and after a lengthy absence, a key source of federal aid has been restored. Late this summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced up to $12 million to be shared by groups providing technical assistance for farmers considering managed grazing.
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
UPMATTERS
Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
wtmj.com
Flood warnings/watches issued as heavy rain to soak southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Monday
MILWAUKEE- It’s beginning to feel a lot like fall, and that means plenty of rain into Monday. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a flood warning for Milwaukee County, Kenosha County, Racine County, Walworth County, & Waukesha County until 3:00am Monday morning. The remainder of Southeastern Wisconsin...
Duluth & Superior Fall Safety Tips For In And Out Of Your Home
It's officially fall in the Twin Ports, and it doesn't take long for there to be changes that can impact the safety of ourselves and our loved ones. As we get closer to winter we have less daylight hours, weather can be more of an unknown, and before things freeze up there is plenty to keep in mind.
