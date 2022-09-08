COMING UP ON WHETHER I WANT ALL THAT RAIN CAUSING SOME PROBLEMS FOR SOME OF YOU TONIGHT TOLD NEWS IS KENDALL KEYES JOINING US NOW LIVE FROM OAK CREEK AND ALSO LOOKING OUT THERE. YES, I’M ON OAK CREEK PARKWAY AND WE’RE NEAR MITCHELL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WHERE WINDS GUSTED UP TO 40 MILES PER HOUR TODAY. AND RIGHT HERE BEHIND ME, YOU CAN SEE A TREE HAS FALLEN AND IT’S COVERING JUST THE ENTIRETY OF THE ROADWAY. AND ACTUALLY, WHILE WE WERE STANDING OUT HERE, ANOTHER TREE BRANCH JUST DOWN THE ROAD ALSO FELL. WE’VE BEEN RECEIVING VIEWER PHOTOS IN CALEDONIA WHERE THE RAIN IS CAUSING BACK YARD FLOODING NEAR DOUGLAS AVENUE. CALEDONIA GOT MORE THAN SEVEN INCHES OF RAIN. AND THESE PHOTOS YOU’RE SEEING ARE FROM ABOUT 5 PM. AND THE VIEWER TELLS US IT’S GOTTEN EVEN WORSE SINCE THEN. LOOK, I KNOW YOU’VE BEEN DRIVING AROUND ALL EVENING LOOKING AT THIS WEATHER DAMAGE. HOW HAVE THE ROADS BEEN? ARE THEY SAFE FOR EVERYONE? WE HAVE BEEN KEEPING OUR EYES OUT FOR PONDING ON THE ROAD. AND WE’VE NOTICED SOME AREAS WHERE THE ROADWAYS ARE PRETTY SOAKED, BUT NOT SIGNIFICANT FLOODING QUITE YET, AT LEAST IN THE SOUTH MILWAUKEE AREA. AS ALWAYS, IT’S NEVER A BAD IDEA TO SLOW DOWN AND WATCH OUT FOR THOSE AREAS OF THE ROAD WHERE IT DIPS DOWN, BECAUSE THAT’S WHERE WE’VE BEE.

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO