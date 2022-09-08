Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy branded “INSULTING” by Patrick Reed after comments on LIV Golf competitors
Rory McIlroy has publicly spoken out against LIV Golf, he’s now been branded “insulting” by golfing counterpart Patrick Reed. LIV golf, the Saudi-backed golfing venture, has been met with a furiously backlash by golf fans and golfers who haven’t been tempted by the gold-coated, dangled carrot.
golfmagic.com
Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America
PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy narrowly misses eagle putt to force playoff at BMW PGA
Golf is a game of inches ... sometimes, millimeters. Rory McIlroy closed the BMW PGA Championship by shooting a 67, but he needed an eagle on the final hole to get to 17 under and force a playoff with good friend Shane Lowry. On Wentworth's par-5 18th, the Northern Irishman...
ESPN
Shane Lowry claims 1-shot victory at BMW PGA Championship as Rory McIlroy falls short
Ireland's Shane Lowry produced a masterful third round to win the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, his first title since winning the 2019 Open. Lowry found a birdie on the par-5 18th at Wentworth for a blemish-free 65 to reach 18-under for his three rounds, 1 stroke ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm, who had earlier set the course alight with a dazzling 62.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, married earlier this year. The couple has had quite the year so far. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
Rory McIlroy welcomes decision to play on at Wentworth and seizes on lucky break
Rory McIlroy took full advantage of a major stroke of luck to boost his bid for a second BMW PGA Championship title following a moving tribute to the Queen at Wentworth.A two-minute period of silence at 9.50am was impeccably observed, with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee.Defending champion Billy Horschel also revealed that he and his wife visited Windsor Castle to pay their respects when the tournament was put on hold on Friday, with Min Woo Lee doing likewise at Buckingham Palace.McIlroy paid tribute...
Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose pull out of BMW Championship
Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship before Saturday’s second round of the DP World Tour
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy (T-3) wants to pull off FedExCup, Race to Dubai 'double'
After winning the PGA Tour's season-long title, Rory McIlroy wants more. The Northern Irishman overtook world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, at East Lake for the FedExCup crown and $18 million. Now, he finds himself across the pond at the BMW PGA Championship — the DP World Tour's flagship event — sitting T-3, one stroke off the lead at 11 under, after closing his round with consecutive birdies on Saturday.
Rory McIlroy, LIV golfers in sight of leaders at Wentworth
VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — A truncated tournament could pave the way for a thrilling finish to the BMW PGA Championship, with the top 10 players separated by two shots heading into Sunday’s final round. Rory McIlroy is in there. And so are two golfers from the Saudi-backed breakaway series. The European tour’s flagship event has been shortened to 54 holes after a day’s play was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen were tied for the lead on 12 under par Saturday at the end of the second round. McIlroy finished birdie-birdie on the closing par 5s at Wentworth to shoot 7-under 65 — tying his career-low round in the tournament — and was in a three-way share of third place with Thomas Detry (65) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (65), a shot behind the leaders.
SkySports
BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy one back as play resumes at Wentworth after Queen's death
The tournament was suspended on Thursday evening immediately after Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Her Majesty and play was also cancelled on Friday, with the event reduced to 54 holes ahead of its resumption on Saturday morning. Thirty players returned to complete their opening rounds and a two-minute period...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule
The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
