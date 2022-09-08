When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ

Read full article on original website
Legislature may resurrect tax break incentive program – with changes
Texas lawmakers could bring back an economic incentive program that offers property tax breaks to companies that invest in the state. Chapter 313 School Value Limitation Agreements are state-sponsored breaks on property taxes designed to attract companies to do business in Texas. In exchange for 10 years of tax breaks, the business agrees to build or install new property and create jobs in the target district.
