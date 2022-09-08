Read full article on original website
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week
With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake
The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
Yankees are gearing up to change Oswaldo Cabrera’s position, again
The New York Yankees have been playing Russian roulette with rookie Oswaldo Cabrera’s defensive alignments. Cabrera has already featured at four different positions, including second base, third base, shortstop, and right field. Interestingly, his most traditional spot at second is the only place he’s committed an error, hosting a...
The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster
With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
The next Michael Harris could be in Atlanta sooner than you think
People constantly want to rank the Braves farm system among the worst in all of baseball, and it’s easy to do when considering all of the unbelievable talent they’ve graduated in the last few seasons. Who really needs a farm system when nearly your entire team is 25 or younger? However, the lack of talent in the minor leagues for the Braves is overblown. Because while they’ve been dealt a disadvantageous hand with their international signings restrictions, they’ve consistently been one of the best teams at drafting and developing, which is why guys like Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom have emerged so quickly.
Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game
Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star
The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
Bears’ pursuit of franchise QB nearly cost them Justin Fields
Justin Fields is the unquestioned franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears, but there was a moment prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that the 23-year-old almost wasn’t in the Bears’ future plans. According to a report from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Bears were pursuing...
Take 5: Nebraska coaching candidates to replace Scott Frost
How desirable the Nebraska football job is will be a point of debate following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday. The answer may well be determined by who the Cornhuskers are able to lure to Lincoln, Neb. Frost was let go after a 1-2 start to the season, including...
NFC West could go winless in Week 1
The Arizona Cardinals started off their season with a 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But even with the loss, they have not fallen behind in the NFC West. Through Sunday’s games, the division usually considered the best in the league, has gone winless and is expected to finish the week with four 0-1 teams.
Willy Adames closing in on Brewers record held by Robin Yount
Home runs are a very exciting part of a baseball game. This year, Brewers shortstop Willy Adames has gone yard 28 times. The franchise record for the highest amount of home runs in a single season by a shortstop is 29. Robin Yount accomplished this during his MVP 1982 season.
Terry Francona to return for 2023 season, but won't manage Guardians indefinitely
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has battled health issues in recent years that have kept him away from the dugout. Those issues also have the 63-year-old giving serious thought to his future. Francona said he intends to return for the 2023 season, but admitted that the job is getting “harder”...
Yankees could make surprise call-up with star shortstop dominating in Triple-A
The New York Yankees need another spark, despite coming off of a four-game winning streak. They were demoralized by the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night, failing to get anything going offensively. However, there’s reason to believe the Bombers could give their...
Steelers hilariously troll Bengals on Twitter after forcing five turnovers in OT win
There was bound to be smack talk ahead of Week 1's matchup between bitter rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals fired the first shot earlier in the week, changing their Twitter bio to, "What are they even steeling?" On Sunday, Pittsburgh responded on the field by stealing...
Albert Pujols tells Pirates fans to keep home run ball No. 697
If the 2022 season is the last for St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols, he's shown nothing but grace and class during his farewell tour. On Sunday, Pujols showed why fans throughout baseball are rooting for his pursuit of 700 home runs. Shortly after hitting home run No. 697...
Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
The controversial reason why Bears great Devin Hester was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer
After a quick glance at the NFL record books, it would be difficult to name a return specialist who had a more profound impact on the game than former Chicago Bears great Devin Hester. After all, he holds the NFL record for the most career special teams touchdowns with 20...
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and Nine Remaining Restricted Free Agents
Craig Smith and Mike Reilly could eventually become cap casualties for the Bruins. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will need to move salary when players are ready to come off the LTIR. The Bruins had some trade talk in the offseason involving forward Craig Smith, but with Brad Marchand out until late November, they may need Smith to play in their top-six.
Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman
With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
